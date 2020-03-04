Sleep Issues

Is Melatonin Safe for Kids?
Parents are using melatonin gummies to help their children sleep. Here, an expert weighs in on whether these over-the-counter supplements are safe for kids.
Why Kids Should Skip The Screens Before (and During!) Sleep
According to a new study, the mere presence of a screen in the bedroom at bedtime increases the risk of inadequate sleep quantity in kids.
Mom's Video About Waking Kids Up on Weekdays Vs. Weekends Is So Spot On
"That's Inappropriate" mom Meredith Masony ponders why kids never want to wake up for school but love bright-and-early weekends.
Managing Morning Mayhem and Winning Bedtime Battles
Your child has infinite filibuster tactics to avoid being rushed out the door or whisked off to bed. But these wise ideas are sure to bring a calmer a.m. and p.m.
Whoa: Lack of Sleep Affects Kids' Brains Differently Than Adults
Here's one more reason to make sure your kids are getting enough sleep.
Nightmares: 6 Steps to Stop Scary Dreams
Kids of all ages get scared by nightmares, but you can help your child learn to sleep soundly again.