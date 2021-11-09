The 17 Best Kids Mattresses for Every Age and Type of Sleeper

Best Organic: Avocado Green Mattress

If you're on the hunt for the best organic mattress, your search ends here. Avocado has its own organic-certified manufacturing facility in the U.S., where it uses premium organic materials from sustainable farms. The Avocado Green Mattress is made with organic wool, cotton, and latex plus more than 1,000 coils. Thanks to its 25-year warranty, it's a bed that will last your child beyond their younger years. "I bought this mattress for my young child who transitioned from a crib to a bed. This mattress exceeded my expectations," one customer said on the company's website. From the way it was packaged and arrived, to the comfort and quality of the bed. My child loves her new bed, sleeps more soundly through the night, and I love the peace of mind knowing it is made with safe materials." The mattress also has a handful of certifications, such as Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and GreenGuard Gold. You can add an attached pillow top for $400 to give your child an extra 5 inches of plush fabric. Bonus: Your child can test the mattress for an entire year to make sure it's the right fit, thanks to Avocado's one-year sleep trial.