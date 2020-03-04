Sleep Basics

Be sure to get all the sleep you and your kids need. Learn why sleep is so essential to good health, ways to catch a nap, and help with sleep disorders. Happy dreams.

Science Says Kids Who Don't Get Enough Sleep May Age Faster
New research offers yet another reason to make healthy sleep a priority in your house: It may help your kids live longer.
Science Proves What We Already Know: Enforcing Bedtimes Helps Kids Get More Sleep
Kids who get optimal sleep are happier and healthier. Enforcing their bedtimes during the week will help them reach this goal.
Science Says Moms Are Happier When Kids Go to Bed Early
It turns out, earlier bedtimes aren't just good for kids' health and well being, they're good for their moms, too! (Now can someone show this to our kids?!)
Why the Quality of Kids' Sleep Is Just as Important as Quantity
How Science Brought My Family Closer
