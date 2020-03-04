Sleep

Be sure to get all the sleep you and your kids need. Learn why sleep is so essential to good health, ways to catch a nap, and help with sleep disorders. Happy dreams.

Most Recent

The 17 Best Kids Mattresses for Every Age and Type of Sleeper
There are many factors to consider when choosing the right mattress for your child. Read on to find out what to look for, then pick out your favorite from our handpicked list.
Is Melatonin Safe for Kids? 
Parents are using melatonin gummies to help their children sleep. Here, an expert weighs in on whether these over-the-counter supplements are safe for kids.
I'm a Mom and a Children's Book Author: Here's How to Tell a Really Good Story
Kids love to be told stories, but how do you tell a really good one? Here are my tips to make storytelling fun, easy, and memorable.
3 Tips to Help Your Tween Get to Sleep Before 10 p.m.
Is your soon-to-be teen struggling with getting to sleep? Here's how to make sure your child gets the rest she needs despite the obstacles posed by puberty, smartphones, and stress.
Are Weighted Blankets Safe for Kids?
You may see ads for them on your social feeds, but weighted blankets don’t have your pediatrician's approval. Here's what you need to know.
New Study Links Midday Naps to Lower Blood Pressure
In case you needed another reason to treat yourself to an afternoon nap.
Advertisement

More Sleep

The Benefits of Your Family Getting More Sleep
Getting the right amount of zzz’s can have huge health benefits for children and for adults, and can also be a great facilitator for feeling present and involved.
This Ice Cream Is Supposed to Help You Sleep Better, So Grab a Spoon
Best of all, it comes in lots of yummy flavors.
Sleepwalking in Children: Common Causes and Facts for Parents
5 Bedwetting Myths Put to Rest, From a Pediatrician Parent
8 Important Ways Sleep Helps Your Child Grow
Too Little Sleep Tied to Diabetes in Kids, According to New Study

Science Says Kids Who Don't Get Enough Sleep May Age Faster

New research offers yet another reason to make healthy sleep a priority in your house: It may help your kids live longer.

All Sleep

Mom's Video About Waking Kids Up on Weekdays Vs. Weekends Is So Spot On
Managing Morning Mayhem and Winning Bedtime Battles
Whoa: Lack of Sleep Affects Kids' Brains Differently Than Adults
Is Summer Messing With Your Kids' Sleep Schedule?
Nightmares: 6 Steps to Stop Scary Dreams
Alarming Study Shows Infant Deaths from Crib Bumpers Are on the Rise
Is Your Child Too Old to Nap?
How Does Sleep Affect Success at School?
8 Best Solutions to Beat Bedwetting
How do I stop my son's bedwetting?
How can I get my 6 year old to stay in bed and sleep through the night?
Why does my 5 year old wake up screaming?
How do I get my daughter to stop sleeping with her grandparents?
How much sleep does an eight-year-old need?
How can I get a 10 year old boy to sleep in his own bed?
Why is my younger brother waking up and crying at night?
Pillow Talk: How to End Sleep Struggles
Why the Quality of Kids' Sleep Is Just as Important as Quantity
Study Confirms You Shouldn't Leave Your Baby Asleep in a Car Seat, Swing, or Bouncer
Getting Toddlers to Sleep More Might Increase Better Behavior
5 Ways to Prep Your Kids for Daylight Saving Time
Are Too Many Naps Bad for Your Toddler?
How Science Brought My Family Closer
THIS SleepIQ Smart Bed Can Monitor Kids' Sleep Patterns
Smartphones: The New Reason Why Kids Sleep Less
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com