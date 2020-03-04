Kids Safety Tips

Here's everything you need to know about keeping your kid safe at home and away.

How to Talk to Your Kids About Concert Safety
Experts offer tips for talking to kids about the Astroworld tragedy and how to stay safe at concerts.
Are Costume Contact Lenses Safe for Kids?
Each year, thousands of eye injuries are reported from this dangerous Halloween accessory.
These Common Household Products Could Be Affecting Your Daughters' Health
A new study reveals a link between some very common chemicals in household and beauty products and early puberty in girls.
3 Safety Lessons That Could Save Your Kid’s Life
Keep your child safe in these wary situations by teaching them what to do when you aren't around.
7 Ways to Prep Your Kids for Safe Play Outside
Your guide to a healthy and happy day outdoors—because it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.
Mom Shares Urgent Warning After Daughter Suffers Heat Stroke in Her Own Bedroom
With hot temperatures in the forecast, it's important to remember that a car isn't the only place kids can suffer heat stroke.
Are Trampolines Too Dangerous for Kids?
Trampolines are a backyard staple for many families, but the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly discourages using them. Here's what to know about common trampoline-related injuries and how to stay safe while jumping.
7 Ways to Prepare Your Kids (and Yourself) for an Emergency Situation
The odds of you or your child being part of a terrorist attack or disaster are incredibly slim. But just in case the unthinkable happens, here's how to help ensure the people you love make it out safely.
Riding a Big Yellow Bus Is the Safest Way for Your Kid to Get to School
Prepare Your Herd for an Emergency With These Tips From the 'Ice Age' Animals
Window Blind Safety: New Regulations Ban Corded Blinds
What Is Child Identity Theft?

How to Prevent Child Identity Theft

Safeguard your child's future by learning how to stop identity theft before it happens.

