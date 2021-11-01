Youth Sports & COVID-19: The Want, the Will, and the Hope to Play

Over the course of an extraordinary year and a half, ordinary moments can often be the most memorable. Never has this been more true than for some remarkable young athletes in upstate New York. Whether it was a long, late practice, or a winter night game in the pouring rain, the students and coaches of Liverpool High School wanted to play. In this photo essay by Zoe Davis, we wish to shine a light on the coaches, staff, and young athletes who fought for time on the field in the midst of the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. This curated selection of the more than 80,000 photographs Davis took of Liverpool students during the pandemic shows the heart of high school sports, in a year that was devoid of many classic high school moments. The once energetic student section was silenced, and the typical yearly celebrations were either canceled or turned virtual—but at this school, sports remained constant. High school sports are full of exhilaration, tenderness, hard work, silliness, and dedication. Restoring that sense of normalcy during so much uncertainty is what playing sports was able to successfully do for the Liverpool, New York community in a hectic year.