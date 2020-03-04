Sports Safety

Youth Sports & COVID-19: The Want, the Will, and the Hope to Play
Youth athletics are essential for the physical, emotional, and social well-being of our children. They can continue safely, even during a pandemic, and it's up to parents, coaches, and educators to make that possible. We pay tribute to one high school that has worked diligently to maintain its sports programs, in spite of shut-downs and quarantines, and share resources and tips to model their determination in your own community.
Your Child's Lack of Coordination May Be an Undiagnosed But Treatable Medical Condition
If your child is struggling on the sports field, it may have nothing to do with their skillset. Here's what experts want parents with young athletes to look out for.
Lead Pediatricians Weigh in on Just How Safe Kids' Sports Can Be During the Pandemic
As parents and kids grapple with a variety of back-to-school challenges, the American Academy of Pediatrics is sharing their opinion on returning to sports.
Parents Abuse Kid Athletes Just As Much as Coaches and It Needs to Stop
As a mom of an athlete, news that professional runner Mary Cain was emotionally and physically abused by famous coach Alberto Salazar didn’t surprise me. What shocks me though is that we continue to encourage this type of “coaching” even from parents.
Should You Let Your Kid Play Football? Experts Weigh In
With questions of football's safety on the rise, it's easy for parents to worry if they should let their kids play. Experts weigh in and offer ways to keep your little athletes out of harm's way.
Could a New Football Helmet Test Protect Your Kids From Concussions?
Football is notoriously dangerous. But could this new standard of testing in helmets make them protective against concussions?