School Safety

Is your child safe at school? Here's what you need to know about bullies, violence, gun safety, and more.

Most Recent

Parents of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged, Gun Used Was Christmas Present: Prosecutor
James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Suspect in Michigan School Shooting ID'd, Will Be Charged as Adult with Murder, Terrorism
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also said she is considering charges against the suspect's parents.
3 Killed, 6 Injured in Shooting at Michigan High School, Suspect Is 15-Year-Old Student
The three people killed at Oxford High School are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference.
'Dads on Duty' Prove Parent-Led Initiatives Are Effective Alternatives to Police in Schools
Black parents have an antidote for a prison pipeline that is directly linked to in-school policing. Why haven't we followed their lead?
Parents Are Sending Kids to School With Air Quality Monitors—But Should You?
Colored pencils and calculators aren't the only things in some kids' backpacks this year. The New York Times recently reported that parents are sneaking air quality monitors into schools with their kids. Experts weighed in on whether this is a good idea.
In an Attempt to Keep Schools Open, Some Parents Are Refusing to Test their Kids for COVID-19
Some Utah parents are reportedly endangering the health of others by refusing to test their children for COVID-19. Experts weigh in on the "mom code" and explain why testing and contact tracing are necessary to control the pandemic.
Advertisement

More School Safety

Why Schools Being Designed to Deter Active Shooters Isn't The Solution to Mass Shootings
School architects and designers are making blueprints to thwart an active shooter. Here's why that's a problem.
Pennsylvania Mom Outraged After Son, 7, with Down Syndrome Suffers Bloodied Face on School Bus
Michael Perrin, 7, suffered two fractures, a black eye and several red lacerations on his face.
Woman May Have Prevented School Shooting in Kentucky After Reporting Racist Facebook Message
The 'NEWTOWN' Film Is Screening Tonight Only, and Here's Why You Must See It
Riding a Big Yellow Bus Is the Safest Way for Your Kid to Get to School
This Mom's School Bus–Safety Rap Is Awesome

How to Stay Safe at the Playground

Accidents happen—especially at playgrounds, where 200,000 children every year suffer injuries serious enough to land them in the emergency room. Read on to make sure your child plays it safe.

All School Safety

Backpack Safety Tips
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com