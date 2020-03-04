School Safety

Parents of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged, Gun Used Was Christmas Present: Prosecutor
James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Suspect in Michigan School Shooting ID'd, Will Be Charged as Adult with Murder, Terrorism
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also said she is considering charges against the suspect's parents.
3 Killed, 6 Injured in Shooting at Michigan High School, Suspect Is 15-Year-Old Student
The three people killed at Oxford High School are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference.
'Dads on Duty' Prove Parent-Led Initiatives Are Effective Alternatives to Police in Schools
Black parents have an antidote for a prison pipeline that is directly linked to in-school policing. Why haven't we followed their lead?
Parents Are Sending Kids to School With Air Quality Monitors—But Should You?
Colored pencils and calculators aren't the only things in some kids' backpacks this year. The New York Times recently reported that parents are sneaking air quality monitors into schools with their kids. Experts weighed in on whether this is a good idea.
In an Attempt to Keep Schools Open, Some Parents Are Refusing to Test their Kids for COVID-19
Some Utah parents are reportedly endangering the health of others by refusing to test their children for COVID-19. Experts weigh in on the "mom code" and explain why testing and contact tracing are necessary to control the pandemic.