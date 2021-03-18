Peloton Issues Warning After Child Dies in Tread+ Treadmill Accident

A child has died following an accident with a Tread+, according to Peloton CEO John Foley. He shared the news in an email sent to owners of the treadmill on March 18.

"I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," Foley wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."