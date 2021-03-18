Peloton Issues Warning After Child Dies in Tread+ Treadmill Accident
Peloton CEO John Foley addressed the accident in an email, and he advised parents to keep children and pets away from the machine.
A child has died following an accident with a Tread+, according to Peloton CEO John Foley. He shared the news in an email sent to owners of the treadmill on March 18.
"I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," Foley wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."
The message states that while Peloton products are built "with safety in mind," owners should take steps to reduce the risk of injury. For example, they should review warnings and instructions, keep children and pets away from the equipment, and store the safety key out of reach.
"We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents," Foley says.
Peloton won't be releasing additional information about the accident out of respect for the family. However, Foley encourages people to reach out to their Member Support Team (844-410-0141) with any concerns.
The Tread+ has become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as families adjust to exercising at home. It resembles a normal treadmill with a motorized slat belt, but it also has Peloton's signature touch screen for virtual training. It retails for $4,295.
Parents should be cautious with any kind of treadmill—not just the Tread+—around children, as they can cause serious accidents and injuries. Kids can be thrown off moving treadmills or get body parts caught in the belt. Treadmill cords also pose choking hazards for little ones.
Comments