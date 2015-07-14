Sun Protective Clothing for Kids: Cute Parent-Tested Picks
Don't just rely on sunscreen alone! Check out our top picks for sun protective swimsuits, shirts, and accessories to provide the extra coverage your kids need to stay safe outside this summer.
The Importance of Protective Clothing
"Protective clothing can be even more effective than sunscreen," says Samantha Conrad, M.D., a dermatologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "If you see dermatologists and their families on vacation, they are under an umbrella, wearing long sleeves and a hat." Follow their lead and you'll need to put sunscreen just on exposed skin before you send your kids off to play in the sprinklers. Sun apparel is labeled with a UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) indicating the amount of UV rays that can penetrate the fabric. For instance, a UPF50 shirt allows just1/50 o fUV radiation to reach the skin. Instead of dressing your squad in regular T-shirts—which offer a UPF of 5, allowing 1/5 of the sun's UV through even when wet—go undercover with these adorable swimsuits and accessories
Sun-and-Surf Shirt from L.L.Bean
The quick-drying UPF 50+ Sun-and-Surf Shirt from L.L.Bean has a full zipper, so it takes just a few seconds to slip on and off, even when wet. Its unisex sizing means you can pass it down to a sibling or a friend when your kid outgrows it.
WeeFarers Baby Sunglasses
Is that a celeb in your backseat? Nope, just your baby in WeeFarers! These tiny sunnies have 100 percent UVA/UVB protection and a grippy strap to secure around her noggin. The bendable frames and impact-resistant lenses keep them safe from her grip. (But if they do break or get lost in the first year, the company will replace them for free—you'll just pay shipping.) Sizes 0 to 4 years.
Sun-Smart Merrell Sandals for Kids
Feet are easy to forget in the flurry of swiping on sunscreen. Keep them covered and safe from hot sand or rocky surfaces with the Kids Hydro Sandal from Merrell. The closed toe and quick-dry material of these water shoes mean your kid can sport them at the beach or the park. The alternative closure makes them easy to slip on and tighten.
Lands' End Terry Pullover Cover-Up
When your child leaves the water to play in the sand or eat lunch, have her put on a pullover shirt or dress with sleeves and a high neck or hood, like this Lands' End Terry Pullover Cover-Up. "Ones with thin straps and low necklines don't offer enough protection," says Dr. Jody Levine. Sizes 4 to 16.
Matching UV Skinz Baby Swim Suit and Hat
Give your toddler head-to-toe coverage with the UV Skinz Baby Sun & Swim Suit and Reversible Sun Hat. The suit's breathable, UPF 50+ protective fabric has a zipper that goes down her leg for easy diaper changes. Suit, sizes 3 to 6 months to 3T.
One Step Ahead Sun Smarties Boy's Swim Trunks
Your little swimmer will be protected inside and out with these sea-colored swim trunks. The outside has UPF 50+ to provide sun protection in the surf and sun; the inside has a built-in swim diaper. So splash away! Available in three styles, from 12 months to 5T.
Parent Feedback: "I love the soft fabric and how the elastic waistband is significant enough to keep the shorts on — even on my very lanky son. The liner is also soft, which is nice, since my son has been bothered by itchy liners in other shorts." - Suzy M.
L.L. Bean BeanSport Swim Gear
With sleek sharks and modern dots, bright florals and simple solids, L.L. Bean's line of BeanSport swim gear offers a collection of colorful separates for boys and girls to put together the perfect beach ensemble. There are board shorts and rash guards, halter tops and Y-backs, so you can choose a style and pattern that matches your water-lover. Regardless of the style, you get UPF 50+ protection as well as chlorine-resistant fabric that will last beyond summer.
Parent Feedback: "The bathing suit feels very well-made, with a sporty fit and good bottom coverage. The halter top is a narrow cut, so it did not ride up when my daughter was swimming. She is a petite 4-year-old and the 4T fit her snugly, so the overall fit did run on the small side." - Alisa H.
Mott50 Mini Swimsuit
One Step Ahead Sun Smarties Baby Rash Guard-Style Swimsuit
Keep your water baby fully protected where she needs it most with this long-sleeved swimsuit. It provides extra coverage for baby's arms, neck, and back. Plus, the super soft nylon/elastane fabric dries fast, resists fading and chlorine, and has UPF 50+ for additional sun protection. Available in multiple prints, from 12 months to 3T.
Parent Feedback: "This product exceeded my expectations. After a day in the sun, she did get some color on her legs (even with sunscreen), but the areas (without sunscreen) covered by the suit did not color." - Alisa H.
The Solumbra by Sun Precautions Toddler Swimsuit
The Solumbra by Sun Precautions Toddler Swimsuit protects tots from neck to ankle with just one zip. Samantha Conrad, M.D., a dermatologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, loves that it's 100+ SPF.
Babiators Sunglasses
Keep your little one's eyes (and style reputation) protected with these aviator sunglasses, developed by a U.S. Marine Corps pilot. Your child can channel his inner Tom Cruise as he sports these shatter-resistant, durable frame beauties that block both harmful UVA and UVB rays. Available in Junior (6 months to 3 years) and Classic (3+ years).
Sun tip: These sunglasses are BPA-free, a bonus for younger children likely to put glasses in their mouth as much as over their eyes.
Parent Feedback: "My daughter grabbed them out of my hand as soon as I opened the box and loves wearing them. I love how durable they are; since the frame is flexible, they have stood up to all the bending and gnawing that babies like to inflict on sunglasses. And they don't slip off her little nose and ears." - Raya C.
Real Kids Shades Unbreakable Explorer Sunglasses
Kids are tough on their stuff, so sunglasses need to be able to take a beating. These are shatterproof, impact-resistant, waterproof, and rustproof – and a flex-fit headband also makes them comfortable to wear and stay in place.
Parent Feedback: "I love the sporty look of these glasses work for any boy or girl, and my kids' eyes are protected from all harmful sun rays. The comfortable strap on these glasses is a major plus for bike riding and going on boat rides, so they won't get lost!" - Larissa N.
Wallaroo Crocodile Hat
Kids are notorious for pulling hats off their heads, but this cleverly designed croc-bite hat will amuse them enough to keep on. The 100-percent cotton hat contains UPF 50+ protection and has a drawstring to secure it on. Available for ages 2 to 5 years.
Sun tip: In addition to looking adorable, the bite mark on the brim actually keeps the hat from flopping in a child's face.
Parent Feedback: "My little one kept this hat on all day and she didn't even want to take it off in the car on the way home! I love that the full brim gives complete face and neck coverage, and some shoulder coverage. The strap allows her to keep it on, even when the wind picks up. The material appears to be quite durable, and since it's adjustable, we might get a few years' wear out of it!" - Amy H.
Coolibar Kid's Surfs Up All Sport Hat UPF 50+
Every inch of brim slashes your lifetime skin-cancer risk by 10 percent, says Darrell S. Rigel, M.D., clinical professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, in New York City. Coolibar Kid's Surfs Up All Sport Hat UPF 50+ combines a 3-inch front brim with a draped neck guard.
Coolibar Sun Blanket
A blanket that goes above and beyond, this has the perfect stretchiness for swaddling, and Coolibar's unique ZnO SUNTECT fabric (a super soft cotton/bamboo/spandex blend) is ideal for snuggling. The built-in UPF 50+ ensures that your babe is protected from the sun, whether napping in the car seat or out in the stroller.
Sun tip: The fabric is embedded with micro-particles of zinc oxide for exceptional comfort and built-in reliable protection from the sun.
Parent Feedback: "This is the perfect stroller blanket for summer – lightweight and not bulky. It also works great as a sun cover over the car seat when the baby is sleeping." - Stacey B.
Coolibar Swim Sun Sleeves
Swim sleeves made from Coolibar's chlorine- and saltwater-resistant aqua SUNTECT fabric offer full arm sun protection when it gets difficult to keep kids covered in sunscreen. Available in six colors and three sizes for kids up to 14 years.
Sun tip: These swim sleeves do not offer flotation assistance, only sun protection.
Parent Feedback: "The sleeves fit both my 5-year-old and 2-year-old, so I'll be able to get a few years' use out of them! It's so much easier to slip on these sleeves than to slather sunscreen on my kids' arms. With this product, I can turn any swimsuit/short-sleeved rash guard into a long-sleeved rash guard! The sleeves stayed on and provided sun protection for my daughter's arms after an afternoon of playing in sprinklers and shooting water guns." - Larissa N.
Baby Banz Beach Kickers UV Swim Shoes
Whether your tot is being buried in the sand or jumping over waves, her toes are also at risk for sun damage. These swim shoes offer UPF 50+ protection and their high-traction soles guard against rough pool bottoms, rocky beaches, and hot sand. Available in two colors and in sizes to fit kids from 9 months to 3 years.
Sun tip: Baby Banz was started in Australia by people who take UV protection seriously because the country, according to Australia's National Bureau of Meteorology, has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.
Parent Feedback: "The flexible soles made these shoes super comfortable for my 20-month-old to wear, and his feet were protected all day at the beach. I was worried that a shoe like this would be hard to get on his foot, but the wide opening and stretchiness of the neoprene made it simple to slip his foot in." - Greg B.