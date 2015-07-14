Sun Protective Clothing for Kids: Cute Parent-Tested Picks

Your little swimmer will be protected inside and out with these sea-colored swim trunks. The outside has UPF 50+ to provide sun protection in the surf and sun; the inside has a built-in swim diaper. So splash away! Available in three styles, from 12 months to 5T.

Parent Feedback: "I love the soft fabric and how the elastic waistband is significant enough to keep the shorts on — even on my very lanky son. The liner is also soft, which is nice, since my son has been bothered by itchy liners in other shorts." - Suzy M.