Outdoor Safety

Make the most of your family time outdoors with these ideas for being safe at the pool, on the bike path, and more.

California Mom Vanished After Son's Football Game and Dog Was Found Abandoned, Friends Suspect Foul Play
Heidi Planck, 39, went missing on October 17.
Everything We Know So Far About the 8 People Killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
After eight people — ages 14 to 27 — died at the music festival in Houston on Friday, the victims' loved ones pay tribute to the lives cut short: "I will never be the same."
2-Year-Old Toddler Dies After Squeezing Through Safety Gate and Falling into Swimming Pool
Drowning is one of the top causes of unintentional deaths for children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
6 Parents Approved Rainy Day Essentials to Keep You as Stylish as You Are Dry
Whether the skies are cloudy or bright, we all need some fresh air. These picks for you and your kids make stormy weather no big deal.
26-Year-Old Man Killed by Exploding Cannon at Michigan Baby Shower
The man was killed by shrapnel sent flying after the cannon exploded.
10 At-Home Trampoline Alternatives to Help Kids Blow Off All That Energy
Kids love jumping on trampolines, but the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests they're too dangerous for home use. Check out these 10 alternative ways for kids to expend their pent-up energy.
Ohio Woman Is Tased and Arrested After Refusing to Wear Mask at Middle-School Football Game
Alecia Kitts was asked to put her mask on or leave for violating the school's policy.
Police Say New Jersey Mother and Grandfather Died While Trying to Save Girl from Drowning
The young girl reportedly fell into the water, and her mother and grandfather died trying to save her.
U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 'Brave Little Girl' from Inflatable Raft After She's Swept Out to Sea
What Parents Need to Know About Blue-Green Algae Poisoning
Why Rip Currents Are So Deadly, and How to Keep Your Kids Safe From Them
California Girl, 9, Dies After Being Electrocuted in Her Family's Pool: 'She Was Taken Far Too Soon'

Pregnant Minnesota Mom Saves Little Boy from Drowning as She Was Teaching Her Own Son How to Float

Stephanie Swedberg is now reminding other parents about the importance of swim lessons for children.

UPDATE: We Now Know the Identity of the Anonymous Donors Who Paid for 70 Homeless People in Chicago to Stay in a Hotel During the Polar Vortex
Temperatures to Reach -50 Degrees in Some Parts of U.S.: Here's How to Stay Safe in Extreme Cold
Young Mother Holding Her Baby Daughter Falls to Her Death Down New York Subway Station Stairs
North Carolina Boy, 3, Found After Missing in the Woods for 2 Days. He Says He 'Hung Out With a Bear'
7 Popular Summer Spots That Are Surprisingly Unsanitary
Plant That Causes Third-Degree Burns and Blindness Found In Virginia
Boy Channels "The Rock" to Save Little Brother From Drowning
Terrifying Video Raises Important Point About Pool Safety
Mom Warns About the Hidden Danger of Plastic Slides After Toddler Receives Second-Degree Burns
Are Trampolines Too Dangerous for Kids?
Every Parent Should Read This Nurse's Lyme Disease Warning
Why Are So Many Kids Having Scary Reactions From Sunscreen? Experts Weigh In
4-Year-Old Dies From Dry Drowning a Week After Swimming: Here's What Parents Need to Know
The Little-Known Pool Danger One Mom Is Urging Parents Not to Overlook
Yikes! Lawn Mowers Send 13 Kids to the ER Every Day
More Kids Are Learning How to Swim, But Certain Kids Are Being Left Behind
A Surprising Number of Parents Say They'd Let Their Child Swim Unsupervised
Watch: How to Make Sure Your Child's Helmet Fits Properly
Take the Parents’ Pool Pledge!
3 Solutions to Kids' Sunscreen Dilemmas
Science Says Kids Shouldn't Cross a Busy Street Solo Until They're 14
How Bad Will Lyme Disease Be This Year?
6 Natural Ways to Grow a Lush Lawn
This Eminem Parody Shows the Real Struggle of Getting Our Kids to Dress for the Cold
A 13-Year-Old Boy Died After Being Trapped Inside a Snow Fort
