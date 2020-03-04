Other Safety Issues

Now that your big kid is older, you can't keep an eye on him all the time. But you can take some simple precautions to ensure he stays safe even when you're not around. Here's what you need to know about other safety issues.

Most Recent

9-Year-Old Girl Saves Family from Carbon Monoxide by Unlocking Dad's Phone with His Face to Call 911
"I heard my dad screaming and saw my mom passed out," Jayline Barbosa Brandão recalled.
FBI Asks Public to Help Identify Violent Trump Supporters Who Rioted at U.S. Capitol
"The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.,” the bureau wrote in a statement.
How to Talk to Your Kids About Celebrity Assault Allegations in the #MeToo Era
My son idolizes soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. So when his name made headlines this week for being sued by the woman he allegedly raped nine years ago, I had to figure out how to discuss the #MeToo movement with my son. 
Va. AMBER Alert Baby Found Safe After Being Abducted From Mom—as Sex Offender Dad Is Arrested in N.C.
Emma Grace Kennedy is safe!
After Sandy Hook This Mom Started a Grassroots Movement Against Gun Violence That’s Spread to All 50 States
With her nonprofit Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts has mobilized a women-led army of volunteers.
How to Help Kids Make Sense of Hurricanes
A pediatrician who has devoted his career to helping families handle tough situations offers advice about how to talk to your kids about hurricanes—no matter where you live.
More Other Safety Issues

Hurricane Preparedness: Here's How to Help Your Family and Kids
If you're in the path of Hurricane Delta, here's how to help ensure your family stays safe.
A 'Silent Killer' Masquerading as the Flu Took the Life of One Boy
His mom thought it was just a virus, but it was actually carbon monoxide poisoning.
Scary Trend: Kids Pour Scalding Water on Their Friends in 'Hot Water Challenge'
Dad Shares Video of 4-Year-Old and 12-Foot Pet Python and the Internet Reels
Teen Dies Tragically After Using Her Cell Phone in the Bath
7 Ways to Prepare Your Kids (and Yourself) for an Emergency Situation

Scary News: Number of Kids Killed by Guns Is Rising Again

Nearly 1,300 kids die from gunshot wounds each year, according to a new study. The number has increased for the first time since 2006.

All Other Safety Issues

Half of Kids' Headphones That Claim to Limit Volume May Actually Cause Hearing Loss
Can You Spot the Warning Signs of Gun Violence in This Video?
Mom Posts Urgent Warning After Seat Belt Severely Injures Her 6-Year-Old
This Must-Watch Video is a Great Way to Introduce Your Kids to Consent
Mom Arrested For Leaving 8- and 9-Year-Olds Home Alone for Less Than an Hour
We Now Know Why a 10-Year-Old Died on the Verruckt Water Slide in Kansas
More Indoor Trampoline Parks Means More Visits to the ER
So Powerful: Jessica Alba Asks Teen Choice Awards' Audience to #StopTheViolence
Why We Should All Wear Orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Warning: Essential Oils Are Poisoning More and More Kids
How Can We Feel Safe After Yet Another Mass Shooting?
How to Talk to Kids About Tragic News Stories
How to Choose the Best Life Jackets for Kids
How to Protect Your Child's Identity
A Pediatrician's Role in the Gun Debate
How to Protect Your Child From a Predator: Recognizing the Warning Signs
Poison in the Air: The Dangers of Carbon Monoxide
First Aid & Emergency Know-How: Helping Kids Cope With Violence
Explaining the Threat of Bioterrorism
Explaining Catastrophic Events
Getting Your Kids to Use Booster Seats
Signs and Symptoms of Child Abuse
12 Safety Tips for Your Next Road Trip
