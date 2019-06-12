Newborn Baby Found Alive in Dumpster After Allegedly Being Abandoned by Teen Mom

Image zoom Stockton Police Department/Facebook

June 12, 2019

A newborn baby boy who was abandoned inside a California dumpster is currently receiving medical treatment while his mother, a 15-year-old girl, has also been hospitalized.

Stockton Police Department confirmed the disturbing discovery on their Facebook page Tuesday and also revealed that the young mother, only identified as a teen, will be cited for child abuse/endangerment as they continue to investigate.

Late Tuesday morning, officials at SPD said they responded to a call from a local citizen who believed a baby might be inside of the Stockton dumpster, according to their Facebook post.

“Today, at approximately ‪11:43 a.m.‬, officers responded to the 5900 block of Village Green Drive on a report of a possible baby in the dumpster at the location,” they wrote. “When officers arrived, they met with a citizen who told officers he thought he saw a baby wrapped up inside the dumpster.”

After searching through the garbage bin, SPD said officers found a newborn baby boy alive inside “and medics transported the baby to an area hospital for treatment.”

At the time of the discovery, officers initially could not find the baby’s mother but eventually located the 15-year-old near the scene shortly after. Like her son, the teen was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“[She] is still in the hospital being treated but will be cited for felony child abuse/endangerment and will be released to her parents,” SPD confirmed.

The baby, meanwhile, is “doing well” and will remain in protective custody with child protective services, according to SPD.

At this time, it is unclear how long he had been inside the dumpster before officers found him.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter and are asking anyone with information to call the Stockton Police Department at ‪(209) 937-8377‬, the Investigations Unit at ‪(209) 937-8323‬, or Crime Stoppers at ‪(209) 946-0600‬.

Local officials are also hoping that this disturbing incident will serve as a reminder that newborns “can be safely surrendered to any firehouse or hospital emergency rooms in the City of Stockton within 72 hours of birth without fear of being prosecuted as long as the baby shows no signs of abuse or neglect.”

This article originally appeared on People.com.