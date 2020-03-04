Internet Safety

Is your kid logging on? Setting limits on computer time can protect your kid from online predators and mature content. Let our internet safety tips guide the way.

Instagram Announces New Parental Controls and Safety Features for Teen Users
To protect its youngest users, Instagram has released new features that address screen time management, exposure to sensitive content, privacy settings, and more.
This TikTok User Removed Her IUD at Home—But Doctors Say That's a Really Bad Idea
There are a few risks to removing an IUD at home, according to experts.
What to Know About the 'Devious Lick' TikTok Challenge—and Why Schools are Warning Parents
"Soap dispensers, exit signs, safety signage for fire rescue, and classroom telephones are just a few of the items that were removed and stolen this week," one school wrote in a PSA.
Is Omegle Safe for Kids? 7 Huge Red Flags for Parents
The free website Omegle lets users video chat with random strangers all over the world, which is obviously alarming for parents. Here’s what you need to know to keep your kids safe.
Is Roblox Safe for Kids?
Kids can't get enough of the video game, which now has 150 million monthly users and counting. But if you're worried about its safety, you're not alone. Here's what you need to know, according to experts.
What Is Parler and Is It Safe for Kids?
The relatively new social media platform has been growing in popularity and giving parents pause—and now it's been taken offline. Here's what you need to know about the app, as well as safety measures to take STAT, according to experts.
How to Teach Kids to Be Good Digital Citizens
Any child old enough to use a device that can access the internet needs guidance on how to navigate the digital world. Learn how to keep your kids—and their peers—safe with these lessons in digital citizenship.
Is Snapchat Safe for Kids?
From Snapchat filters to streaks, games to videos, consider this your crash course when it comes to everything your kids can do within the popular messaging app.
Screen Time Experts Say Quality Matters More Than Quantity—Especially in a Pandemic
These Are the Safest Phones for Kids, According to Experts
Is TikTok Safe for Kids?
PSA: Using These Popular Hashtags Could Put Your Kid in Danger

Male Student Uses Snapchat Gender Filter to Pose as Underage Girl, 16, Leading to Cop's Arrest

Ethan, 20, told police he decided to go after online predators after his female friend was molested as a child.

24 Men Arrested in New Jersey For Attempting to Lure Children with Popular Apps and Games
New Parental Controls on YouTube Kids Lets You Monitor Screen Time
Can T-Mobile's New FamilyMode Solve Your Child's Smartphone Safety Issues?
Mom Is Warning Other Parents About Scammers on Multi-Player Video Game Fortnite
Net Neutrality: Here's What Parents Need to Know
Kids Are Watching Less TV Than Ever, But They're Still on Screens 4 Hours a Day
UK Teens Say They're Sick of Social Media
Should Kids Take Social Media 101?
Is tbh Really the 'Nice' Social Media App?
Could Getting Your Kid a Cell Phone Early Make Them More Likely to Get Bullied?
Here's What Parents Need to Know About Snap Maps
Google Launches Be Internet Awesome to Encourage Kids to Be Safe Online
Facebook Now Has a 'Parents Portal' to Help Stop Cyberbullying
This New Kid-Friendly Internet Search Engine Lets Parents Breathe Easier
5 Things I Didn't Know About Young Kids and Social Media
Project iGuardian: Help Stop Online Sexual Predators
Best Apps and Products to Prevent Cyberbullying
Wired Shut? Teens in Their Own High-Tech World
