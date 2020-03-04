Internet Safety

Instagram Announces New Parental Controls and Safety Features for Teen Users
To protect its youngest users, Instagram has released new features that address screen time management, exposure to sensitive content, privacy settings, and more.
This TikTok User Removed Her IUD at Home—But Doctors Say That's a Really Bad Idea
There are a few risks to removing an IUD at home, according to experts.
What to Know About the 'Devious Lick' TikTok Challenge—and Why Schools are Warning Parents
"Soap dispensers, exit signs, safety signage for fire rescue, and classroom telephones are just a few of the items that were removed and stolen this week," one school wrote in a PSA.
Is Omegle Safe for Kids? 7 Huge Red Flags for Parents
The free website Omegle lets users video chat with random strangers all over the world, which is obviously alarming for parents. Here’s what you need to know to keep your kids safe.
Is Roblox Safe for Kids?
Kids can't get enough of the video game, which now has 150 million monthly users and counting. But if you're worried about its safety, you're not alone. Here's what you need to know, according to experts.
What Is Parler and Is It Safe for Kids?
The relatively new social media platform has been growing in popularity and giving parents pause—and now it's been taken offline. Here's what you need to know about the app, as well as safety measures to take STAT, according to experts.