Avanza Pasta Recalls More Than 2,000 Pounds of Ravioli and Tortellini

Avanza Pasta, LLC., is recalling meat and poultry pasta products because they didn't receive the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall includes 2,237 pounds of ravioli and tortellini.

The affected products were made between October 5, 2019 and March 12, 2021. They were shipped to retail locations, restaurants, and distributors in three states: Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Although they were manufactured by Avanza Pasta, the products were branded with many different names, including Ambrosino's, Conte De Savoia, Countryside Fresh Markets, Frankie's Deli, Minelli Meat & Deli, Nature's Best, and more. Some expiration dates extend into 2022.

You can view a list of the recalled product names here, along with their package size, brands, and best by/use by dates. The FSIS also compiled the labels of products affected by the recall; you can check out the round-up here.

According to their announcement, FSIS discovered the problem while completing "in-commerce surveillance activities." None of the recalled products have an establishment number. They also don't contain a mark of inspection from the USDA.

While no adverse reactions have been reported, FSIS urges people not to consume these pasta products. Instead, you should return them or throw them out. Consumers should also check their freezers to ensure they don't have any recalled items stored there.