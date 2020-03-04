Food Safety

Is it safe to eat that? Find out with these food safety tips. Plus: How long will foods safely last in the pantry or refrigerator? Find out here.

Ground Turkey Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces
Check your fridge ASAP.
Avanza Pasta Recalls Almost 10,000 Pounds of Ravioli and Tortellini
The recalled products, which include beef and poultry ravioli and tortellini, didn’t undergo routine federal inspection.
11,000 Containers of Ice Cream Were Just Recalled for Metal Pieces
It would seem that not even ice cream is safe.
2-Year-Old Boy Dies from E. Coli After Visiting Animals at San Diego County Fair
The 2-year-old boy contracted the virus while visiting the San Diego County Fair two weeks ago.
Kroger Recalls Select Frozen Berries Nationwide for Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
The retailer announced the recall of three frozen berry products on Friday.
This Mom Is Warning Parents After Her Toddler Almost Died From a Popular Snack
Crunchy, salty, and dangerous.
Boy Finds Metal Blade in McDonald's Happy Meal and Mistakes It for Toy
The on-duty manager allegedly offered his father a free meal in response to the situation.
New Studies Find That Many Fruit Juices Contain Levels of Arsenic and Lead
Nearly two dozen popular fruit juice brands contain concernable levels of various heavy metals.
A Student Died in His Sleep After Eating Leftover Pasta—Here’s How
Dad Warns Parents After Finding Mold in Capri Sun Juice Pouch
People! Stop Putting Essential Oils in Food Near My Kid!
206 Million Eggs Recalled in 9 States Over Salmonella Concerns—What to Know

National E. coli Outbreak Is Worsening, a Blanket Ban On Romaine Lettuce Is Recommended

The CDC is warning people that tainted lettuce ended up in the following pre-packaged salads as well.

Food Recalls: How You Can Stay Safe
Listeria-Contaminated Cheese Sickens Some Babies, Kills One
FDA Announces New Infant Formula Safety Rules
Is Eating Chicken Risky? What Parents Need to Know
Pediatricians Advise Children, Pregnant Women to Avoid Raw Milk
Super Spicy Snacks Under Health Scrutiny
The Latest Word from the CDC on Food Safety
Salmonella Outbreak in Chicken Sickens Hundreds
How the Government Shutdown Could Hurt Families and How to Stay Safe
Chicken Nuggets Contents Examined, Found Wanting
How Does the Government Shutdown Affect Kids?
Chobani Yogurts Remain in Some School Lunches
Chobani Pulls Some Greek Yogurt Because of Mold Concern
FDA Proposes New Arsenic Limit for Apple Juice
Whole Foods Recalls Cheese Due to Listeria Threat
Frozen Fruit Mix Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak
Raw Milk Blamed for 2012 Bacteria Outbreak
The Top Parenting News Stories of 2012
Germiest Places in Restaurants Identified
Organic Food No More Nutritous for Kids Than Conventional
Whole Peanuts Recalled in Ever-Expanding Recall
Nut Butter Recall Expands Yet Again
Popcorn, Indiana Brand Under Voluntary Recall
Peanut Butter Recall Expands, Includes Whole Foods, Target
Trader Joe's, Other Peanut Butters Under Recall
