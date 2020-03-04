Food Safety

Ground Turkey Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces
Check your fridge ASAP.
Avanza Pasta Recalls Almost 10,000 Pounds of Ravioli and Tortellini
The recalled products, which include beef and poultry ravioli and tortellini, didn’t undergo routine federal inspection.
11,000 Containers of Ice Cream Were Just Recalled for Metal Pieces
It would seem that not even ice cream is safe.
2-Year-Old Boy Dies from E. Coli After Visiting Animals at San Diego County Fair
The 2-year-old boy contracted the virus while visiting the San Diego County Fair two weeks ago.
Kroger Recalls Select Frozen Berries Nationwide for Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
The retailer announced the recall of three frozen berry products on Friday.
This Mom Is Warning Parents After Her Toddler Almost Died From a Popular Snack
Crunchy, salty, and dangerous.