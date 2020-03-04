Fire Safety

Pregnant Woman Rushes Into Burning Home to Save Sleeping Neighbor: 'He Barely Made It Out'
"I would hate to see the fire and know I didn't do anything and somebody died," said Sarah Maughan, who is currently four months pregnant.
Ring Recalls 350,000 Smart Doorbells for Potential Fire Hazard
Some devices could overheat and catch fire if installed incorrectly.
Uncle Who Saved Niece, 8, by Running Into Burning House 'Would Do It Again' Despite Severe Burns
"I'd rather get burnt than her. She's young. She's still got a lot of stuff going for her," Derrick Byrd said.
This Smart Wallpaper Could Help Protect Your Family From Fire
Scientists are working on a wall décor that brings both fashion and function into homes.
5 Steps to a Safer Fireplace
Before you cozy up in front of the warm flames, follow these steps to keep your home and family safe.
7 Smart Things Every Family Should Do During Fire Prevention Week
A home fire is reported every 87 seconds, yet many parents say their children wouldn't know what to do if they heard a smoke alarm. Fire Prevention Week 2020 kicks off on October 4, and it's the perfect time to educate kids.