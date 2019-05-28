Baby Found Alive After Spending Days in Michigan Motel Room with Dead Parents

Image zoom Facebook

May 28, 2019

A 6-month-old baby was found severely dehydrated — but alive — after spending several days alone in a Michigan motel with the bodies of her deceased parents, say police.

On Friday around noon, a Michigan State Trooper who responded to a request for a well-being check at the Rodeway Inn in Whitehall found the bodies of Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids, and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne, local station WOOD-TV reports.

The baby was taken to a local hospital before being flown to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where she was initially listed in critical condition, the Associated Press and the Detroit Free Press report.

She is believed to have been alone in the room for “a period of days,” local station WZZM 13 reports.

The baby, whose name is Skylah, is now doing better and is expected to make a full recovery, WOOD-TV reports.

Drug paraphernalia was found with the couple’s bodies, say police, according to the outlet.

An autopsy was performed but did not determine an immediate cause of death for Bramer and Reed, WZZM reports.

It will take at least 30 days for toxicology results to be returned, the Holland Sentinel reports. Police believe there were no indications of foul play surrounding the couple’s deaths, WZZM reports.

Family members said Bramer and Reed had been in and out of jail and had been staying at the motel for about a week before they died, WOOD-TV reports.

In January, Skylah’s grandparents contacted Children’s Protective Services because they were concerned about the baby’s welfare, WOOD-TV reports.

It is unclear who will gain custody of the child.

The Michigan State Police and CPS did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Michigan State Police are asking that anyone who had contact with Bramer or Reed after May 14 to contact D/Sgt. Denise Bentley at 616-866-4411.

