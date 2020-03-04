Kids Safety

Keep your kids safe with these great tips for childproofing your home, preparing your kid for weather emergencies, and more. Plus: Why the internet can be a dangerous place for your kid.

Most Recent

Pregnant Woman Rushes Into Burning Home to Save Sleeping Neighbor: 'He Barely Made It Out'
"I would hate to see the fire and know I didn't do anything and somebody died," said Sarah Maughan, who is currently four months pregnant.
Instagram Announces New Parental Controls and Safety Features for Teen Users
To protect its youngest users, Instagram has released new features that address screen time management, exposure to sensitive content, privacy settings, and more.
Parents of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged, Gun Used Was Christmas Present: Prosecutor
James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Suspect in Michigan School Shooting ID'd, Will Be Charged as Adult with Murder, Terrorism
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also said she is considering charges against the suspect's parents.
3 Killed, 6 Injured in Shooting at Michigan High School, Suspect Is 15-Year-Old Student
The three people killed at Oxford High School are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference.
'Dads on Duty' Prove Parent-Led Initiatives Are Effective Alternatives to Police in Schools
Black parents have an antidote for a prison pipeline that is directly linked to in-school policing. Why haven't we followed their lead?
More Kids Safety

How to Talk to Your Kids About Concert Safety
Experts offer tips for talking to kids about the Astroworld tragedy and how to stay safe at concerts.
Boy, 9, in Coma After Falling from Dad's Shoulders and Being Trampled at Travis Scott's Astroworld
Ezra Blount is fighting for his life after suffering significant injuries on Friday.
California Mom Vanished After Son's Football Game and Dog Was Found Abandoned, Friends Suspect Foul Play
Everything We Know So Far About the 8 People Killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
Missing North Carolina Girl, 16, Rescued After Using Distress Hand Signals Learned from TikTok
9-Year-Old Girl Saves Family from Carbon Monoxide by Unlocking Dad's Phone with His Face to Call 911

Man Charged in Abduction of Cleo Smith, 4, Girl Found Alive After 18 Days in Western Australia

Cleo Smith disappeared from a campsite on Oct. 16 leading to a massive search that had gripped the island nation.

All Kids Safety

Your Child's Lack of Coordination May Be an Undiagnosed But Treatable Medical Condition
Ground Turkey Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces
North Carolina Couple Charged with Concealing Death of Infant Born in College Dorm
3-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Alive 4 Days After Going Missing: 'Happy Day'
26 Years After a Penn State Student Was Brutally Raped and Beaten, Authorities Arrest a Suspect
16-Month-Old Ohio Girl Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bulls: 'This Is a Nightmare'
6-Year-Old Girl Who Died on Colo. Amusement Park Ride Was Not Buckled in by Operators: Report
Gabby Petito's Father Honors Her After FBI Finds Body Believed to Be Hers: 'She Touched the World'
This TikTok User Removed Her IUD at Home—But Doctors Say That's a Really Bad Idea
What to Know About the 'Devious Lick' TikTok Challenge—and Why Schools are Warning Parents
Texas Border Patrol Finds Toddler and Infant 'Abandoned' in Rio Grande: 'Heartbreaking'
Delta Flight Attendants Personally Purchase Special Items for Afghan Children on Evacuation Plane
Mom Says Kids Should Steer Clear of Wearing Flip-Flops at the Pool—Here's Why
Man Reunites with Son 24 Years After His Kidnapping in China: 'The Future Is Full of Happiness'
Sheriff's K9 Officer Helps Locate 12-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing During Tropical Storm Elsa
Tennessee Bloodhound Helps Find Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Who Was Allegedly Abducted by Her Father in May
Amber Alert for Tennessee Girl, 5, Who Vanished a Week Ago After Planting Flowers 
3 Car Safety Features That Are Definitely Worth The Upgrade Costs
Pregnant Woman Rescues 3 Kids from Drowning in Lake Michigan: ‘I Don’t Know How, But I Did’
Bus Driver Says Soldier Who Allegedly Hijacked Bus Full of Kindergartners Grew Weary of Students' Questions
Mariska Hargitay Surprises 11-Year-Old Who Escaped Abduction Attempt Using 'SVU' Skills: 'I Am Just Blown Away'
2-Year-Old Toddler Dies After Squeezing Through Safety Gate and Falling into Swimming Pool
Mom Influencer Charged After Allegedly Fabricating Story that Latino Couple Tried to Kidnap Kids
Sobbing 10-Year-Old Boy Approaches Border Agent in Harrowing Video: 'I Didn't Know Where to Go'
Is Omegle Safe for Kids? 7 Huge Red Flags for Parents
