Kids Safety

Pregnant Woman Rushes Into Burning Home to Save Sleeping Neighbor: 'He Barely Made It Out'
"I would hate to see the fire and know I didn't do anything and somebody died," said Sarah Maughan, who is currently four months pregnant.
Instagram Announces New Parental Controls and Safety Features for Teen Users
To protect its youngest users, Instagram has released new features that address screen time management, exposure to sensitive content, privacy settings, and more.
Parents of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged, Gun Used Was Christmas Present: Prosecutor
James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Suspect in Michigan School Shooting ID'd, Will Be Charged as Adult with Murder, Terrorism
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also said she is considering charges against the suspect's parents.
3 Killed, 6 Injured in Shooting at Michigan High School, Suspect Is 15-Year-Old Student
The three people killed at Oxford High School are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference.
'Dads on Duty' Prove Parent-Led Initiatives Are Effective Alternatives to Police in Schools
Black parents have an antidote for a prison pipeline that is directly linked to in-school policing. Why haven't we followed their lead?