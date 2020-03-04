Volunteering

Teach your child the value of giving back with these ideas for volunteering. Learn at what age children can begin volunteering and some interesting opportunities for kids of all ages.

Project Linus Wants Your Handmade Blankets for Children in Need
Sew? Quilt? Crochet? They will happily take them.
How a Lemonade Stand Inspired an Entire Community to Give Back
Three girls in Brooklyn, New York, set up a lemonade stand on their front stoop, but what they did with the money will warm your heart.
Meet the Comedy Kids
These 8-year-old comedians show that when it comes to helping other sick children, laughter is the best medicine.
7 Ways You and Your Child Can Spread the Love This Valentine's Day
Make Valentine's Day a time to teach your kids about the importance of giving and how they can make others feel loved.
11-Year-Old 'Emotional Advice Kid' Counsels Adults in NYC Subway for $2
Sometimes a child's perspective is what adults really need.
Meet 10 Kid Heroes of 2016
These little kids made a big difference through GoFundMe campaigns this year.
6 Holiday Activities for Kids That Focus on Giving
Switch your focus from receiving to giving this holiday season with these fun family acitivities.
What to Look for in a Family Volunteer Vacation
PBS travel expert and mom Colleen Kelly explores the world of voluntourism—and how to plan the right trip for your family.
5 Crafts Kids Can Make for a Good Cause
This 7-Year-Old Just Raised $6,000 to Buy a New Police Dog for His Town
Join Our Capes for Kids Campaign!
Volunteer Alert: No-Sew Capes for Kids

These Kids Are Reading to Shelter Dogs for a Really Beautiful Reason

An animal shelter is inviting young children to read to its dogs in an adorable new program that benefits both its two- and four-legged participants. 

