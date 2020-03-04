Volunteering

Project Linus Wants Your Handmade Blankets for Children in Need
Sew? Quilt? Crochet? They will happily take them.
How a Lemonade Stand Inspired an Entire Community to Give Back
Three girls in Brooklyn, New York, set up a lemonade stand on their front stoop, but what they did with the money will warm your heart.
Meet the Comedy Kids
These 8-year-old comedians show that when it comes to helping other sick children, laughter is the best medicine.
7 Ways You and Your Child Can Spread the Love This Valentine's Day
Make Valentine's Day a time to teach your kids about the importance of giving and how they can make others feel loved.
11-Year-Old 'Emotional Advice Kid' Counsels Adults in NYC Subway for $2
Sometimes a child's perspective is what adults really need.
Meet 10 Kid Heroes of 2016
These little kids made a big difference through GoFundMe campaigns this year.