7 Inspiring Black Women Throughout History You Should Know About

In 1851, the enslaved Bridget "Biddy" Mason found herself in San Bernardino, California with her owner. Unbeknownst to him, California had entered the Union as a free state in 1850, which meant if he didn't leave the state within 30 days, his property could sue for freedom. And, that's just what Mason did.

Once she obtained her freedom, Mason used her skills as a midwife, nurse, and businesswoman to thrive, purchasing property in what is now downtown Los Angeles (by some estimates, her fortune would be worth about $6 million today).

She became the first Black millionaire in real estate in Los Angeles but gave back, too: She founded a school and orphanage and co-founded the First African Methodist Episcopal (FAME) Church that still exists today.