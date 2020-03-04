Teaching Family Values

Try these tips and ideas to teach your child family values, including how to build character and make good choices down the road.

Most Recent

7 Inspiring Black Women Throughout History You Should Know About
These ladies played—and are playing—an important roles in the freedoms we all enjoy today.
Is Monopoly's New "Cheaters Edition" Giving Kids the Wrong Idea?
Maybe a game that encourages cheating isn't the right message to send to our kids right now.
For La La Anthony, Teaching Her Son Manners is Most Important
She’s busy starring in the Starz drama Power and managing her Lord & Taylor clothing collection, but this Puerto Rican mama won’t skip her 11-year-old son Kiyan’s basketball games.
Was This Cub Scout Kicked Out of His Den for Asking Tough Questions About Gun Control?
This bright kid prepared a thorough list of questions about gun control when his Cub Scout den met with a state senator... and it got him booted from the den, according to his mom.
11 Celeb Moms' Best Quotes About Being (and Raising!) a Feminist
These famous moms have been amazingly outspoken about what it means to be—and raise—a feminist. It's hard not to be inspired by their quotes.
Ambition vs. Kindness: Which Family Value Is Easier to Pass Down to Our Kids?
A new study reveals parents who focus on teaching their kids certain family values are more successful in instilling them than others.
More Teaching Family Values

This Mom Had an Important Lesson for Her Son About Respect
When her 6-year-old son got some bad advice on how to break up with his "girlfriend," this mom broke out an old-school apology move.
7 Tips for Raising Confident Kids in Our 'Like'-Obsessed Culture
Worried your child's self-esteem is too dependent on social media validation? Here's how to cultivate IRL confidence in this online world.
That Time I Won Parenting
Dad's Simple But Powerful Bullying Lesson for His Son Has a Lot to Teach Parents, Too
Girl Scouts Channel Groundbreaking Female Figures for Women's History Month
This 5-Year-Old Girl Dressed Up as 28 Iconic Women for Black History Month

What Blake Lively Wants Her Daughters to Know About Beauty Standards

Having little girls has changed the actress's perception of the way beauty standards are portrayed in the media.

All Teaching Family Values

Mom Petitions Stores: Sell Health Food and Kids' Lit at Check Out, Not Junk Food and Tabloids
How to Deal with Post-Holiday Gift Backlash
6 Holiday Activities for Kids That Focus on Giving
Lessons We Can Learn From Sasha and Malia’s Parents
Parents: Stop Disguising Your Trans Bigotry as Concern for Your Children
Let's Turn Sibling Conflicts into Growth Opportunities
You Have to See This Mom's Response When Her Daughter Was Bullied for Her Skin Color
Heidi Klum on Teaching Her Kids Empathy
This Dad Is Busting the Daughter-as-Possession Myth With an Empowering Line of T-shirts
Take It From a Family Who JUST Lost a Pet: This Research About Kids' Grief Will Help
You Have to Read This Dad's Letter to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man
By Packing Two School Lunches, This Mom Is Paying It Forward in an Epic Way
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Her Kids Should "Pine" For Things
Politics Aside, Hillary Clinton's Letter to Little Girl Who Wants to Be President Is a Must-Read
5 Crafts Kids Can Make for a Good Cause
Kristen Bell Exclusive: Why I Teach My Kids About Charity
This 6-Year-Old's Letter to President Obama Could Teach Us All a Lesson in Compassion
This Father-Daughter Morning Mirror Motivation Sesh Is Everything We Need
This 7-Year-Old Just Raised $6,000 to Buy a New Police Dog for His Town
12 Ways to Help Kids Celebrate Their Latin Heritage
15 Famous Latinos Who Will Inspire Your Kids
Mom Forbids Daughter From Watching 'The Bachelor,' and After Reading This, You Will Too
5 Books to Help You Raise a Globally Minded Child
This Is Why Mila Kunis Wants Her Kids to Think They're Poor
This Little Girl Ran a Lemonade Stand for the Sweetest Reason
