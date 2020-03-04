Teaching Responsibility

Help your kid learn to take responsibility for their actions with these helpful ideas from the pros. Plus: What you need to know about helping your child become socially responsible, too.

How I Taught My Black Son About Racism
Watching him learn hard lessons about the past made me focus on the right way to teach him about the future.
Show This Hilarious Toilet Paper Instructional Video to Your Family—STAT
Because changing a toilet paper roll can be really tricky... apparently.
Check Out This Mom's Hilarious Bathroom Instructions for Kids
Vlogger Kristina Kuzmic understands the ongoing struggle of trying to keep the family bathroom clean, and she finally came up with the perfect solution!
Watch: Judge Allows 5-Year-Old to Choose Dad's Punishment in Court and It's Adorable
You have to see this video of a hearing in which the judge asked a 5-year-old boy to decide his dad's punishment for a parking infraction.
Your Child's First Smartphone: 5 Things to Consider Before You Buy
Considering getting your child a smartphone? See how one mom navigated the tricky terrain of what to buy—and how to teach her son to safely operate in the digital world.
This Mom Sent a Thank-You Note to the Cop Who Arrested Her Daughter on Spring Break
She was happy her teen got home safely, and hopes she learned an important lesson.
Here's Why Your 18-Year-Old May Soon Be Able to Drink in Illinois
A proposed bill in Illinois would let 18- to 20-year-olds drink beer and wine in restaurants with their parents' permission.
Use This Dad's Genius Plan to Give Your Teen a Way Out of a Bad Situation
We all want to keep our children safe: The ability for your teen to send you a discreet message can make all the difference.
Brilliant: A Lawyer Rewrote Instagram's Terms So Kids Could Understand Them
This Mom's Tooth Fairy Letter Is #ParentingGoals
Confessions of a Grown-Up: My 6-Year-Old Schooled Me
Kristen Bell Exclusive: Why I Teach My Kids About Charity

6-Year-Old Calls the Cops on His Dad for Making a Right on Red

Thinking his dad had committed a serious crime, this little boy called 911 to set him straight.

Flying Solo: Raise an Independent Kid
Raising a Black Boy in America
Too Much Independence?
Teaching Your Kid to Make Good Decisions
Raise a Good Citizen: Teaching Civic Values
First Businesses: Encouraging Your Kid's Business Ideas
Dressing Independently
Dirty Clothes Battles
