When it feels like you aren't even speaking the same language, here's what you know about talking to your kids, getting through, and becoming closer than ever. Plus: When and how to talk about sex, drugs, and other tough topics.

How to Talk to Your Teen About Birth Control
It may be uncomfortable at first, but chatting with your teen about birth control is important. Experts offer tips on how to navigate the conversation.
How to Talk to Your Teen About Sexting
Talking to your kids about explicit texts they are sending or receiving isn't easy. Experts offer ways to navigate that personal conversation.
9 Dinner Conversation Topics to Tackle Before Your Child Turns 10
Mealtime is often when the whole family gets together. Here's what you should be talking about and how to get your children to share what's on their minds.
Getting Your Kid to Open Up
Check out these six strategies for talking to your child or tween.
How to Talk to Your Kids About Race
I was waiting to discuss race with my kids, but then someone beat me to the punch—with a very different message.
How to Talk About 9/11 With Your Kids
Dad's Simple But Powerful Bullying Lesson for His Son Has a Lot to Teach Parents, Too

Standing "O" of the day goes to this Arizona dad who really, truly gets it when it comes to helping, well, basically everyone cope with bullying.

