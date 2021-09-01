New 'Dear White Parents' PSA Hopes to Help Raise an Anti-Racist Generation

About a half a minute into the short film Dear White Parents, a bespectacled white dad with a goatee asks his kids "Do you guys know what it means to have white privilege?"

It's a bracing scene, designed to show white families successfully navigating complicated conversations about racism in the hopes that more of them will do it.

The three-minute film, directed by Academy Award nominee Kevin Wilson, Jr., is the centerpiece of the campaign of the same name, created by marketing collective IPG DXTRA with support from anti-racism education non-profit We Are, the Ad Council, and the Anti-Defamation League. Four real-life white families are seen discussing racism with their children, interspersed with voiceover and narration from Ronda Taylor Bullock, Ph.D., an anti-racism educator who runs camps and workshops for children, parents, and educators. Dear White Parents also includes discussion resources for families and an ad that will air in regional TV markets throughout the country, as well as on digital and social platforms.

The campaign was conceptualized in the summer of 2020, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, explains Margenett Moore-Roberts, IPG DXTRA's chief inclusion and diversity officer. Moore-Roberts was heartbroken after watching videos of Black parents having "The Talk" with their children—the ongoing series of discussions about how systemic racism will impact them and how kids should accommodate and work around the racist assumptions that others will make about them.

The Dear White Parents creators want white parents to play a central role in raising a generation of anti-racist white kids, and along the way, hopefully, lessen the burdens that Black families and families of color have been shouldering.

"I thought we really need to flip this," says Moore-Roberts, "because what if we could help more white families discuss race with their children early and often, when they're very young? Could that change the 400-year-old trajectory of racism? Could we eliminate the need for Black families to teach their young children how to deal with racism in our society?"

Moore-Roberts brings up white colleagues who "had never thought deeply about racism," an ignorance that was challenged in the wake of Floyd's murder and the unprecedented outpouring of demonstrations that followed. "For whatever reason this particular case with George Floyd really ignited a new level of consciousness, and a new level of activation for people who had not spent a lot of time thinking about it before," says Moore-Roberts.

In particular, the team behind Dear White Parents wants to help white parents push through their own discomfort discussing racism. A survey published in The Conversation shows that while 81 percent of white mothers said it was important to talk about racism, not even one-third of them could recall having a specific conversation about it.

"We gave [the families in the video] questions to talk about but all their answers and the discussion is unscripted," says Moore-Roberts. "We knew if we could show that while, even though they're uncomfortable, parents are still doing it anyway. Then maybe we could inspire more families [to have these conversations]."

Raising an anti-racist generation and effecting broad change is a long-term goal, to put it mildly. But Moore-Roberts points out that even small-scale changes in day-to-day life can have meaningful impacts on the mental health of Black, Indigenous, and people of color. Reducing and addressing the microaggressions that young children regularly utter without even realizing it—like asking whether a child's dark skin is "dirty," for example—is a real benefit for the kids who are targeted by them.

Preparing Black children to deal with racism, and then dealing with it, are recurring traumas, says Moore-Roberts. Dear White Parents is asking white families to pick up a much smaller version of that stress in service of dismantling it for everyone.