11 Black Charities to Donate Money to as a Family

The killing of George Floyd has sparked a global cry against police brutality and movement to address unequal justice. Here are 11 places to donate this week to support anti-racist efforts and protests against police brutality.

Last week, George Floyd died from injuries sustained under the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin. The assault is one of a plethora inflicted on Black Americans that have occurred across the country in recent months, including those of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, not to mention over the course of the United States’ history. In response to perpetual police brutality, protests have broken out from coast to coast, filled with cries for overdue racial justice.

Many parents are beside themselves, wondering what they can do to pitch in. Here are several organizations you can donate to in order to stand up for justice with the Black community.

1. The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

Created by Floyd’s brother, Philonise, the family’s official GoFundMe page has been set up to “cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings”, Philonise Floyd wrote, adding: “A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.”

2. Bail Funds

You can support demonstrators on the ground by locating and giving to your local bail fund. The Minnesota Freedom Fund, founded in 2016, has raised about $20 million, Octavia Smith, the fund’s emeritus board president, told The New York Times.

You can check the National Bail Fund Network directory for state-specific info. If you want to give to a national fund, check out the Bail Project National Revolving Bail Fund, which is on a mission to combat mass incarceration and reshape the pretrial system in the United States.

3. Unicorn Riot

A nonprofit media collective, Unicorn Riot is committed to exposing the root causes of social, economic, and environmental issues. In their mission statement, they note, “Our work is dedicated to exposing root causes of dynamic social and environmental issues through amplifying stories and exploring sustainable alternatives in today’s globalized world.

4. Reclaim the Block

Reclaim the Block is a coalition that advocates for and invests in community-led safety initiatives in Minneapolis neighborhoods. Their mission statement: “We believe health, safety, and resiliency exist without police of any kind. We organize around policies that strengthen community-led safety initiatives and reduce reliance on police departments.”

5. The Loveland Foundation

Founded in 2018 by academic, writer, and lecturer Rachel Cargle following a successful birthday wish fundraiser called Therapy for Black Women and Girls, the Loveland Foundation is dedicated to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, especially Black women and girls. Your donation will offer financial assistance to Black women and girls nationally seeking therapy.

6. Campaign Zero

An organization that utilizes research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in the U.S., Campaign Zero’s mission is to call “on local, state, and federal lawmakers to take immediate action to adopt data-driven policy solutions to end this violence and hold police accountable.”

7. Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). All donations allow TMCF to continue expanding and innovating our programs and could make a significant difference in transforming a student’s life.

8. Black Girls Code

BlackGirlsCode is a grassroots organization dedicated to exposing girls to opportunities in STEM. They’re based in the Bay Area but are currently working to expand. In addition to donations, they most urgently need equipment, computer science experts, and mentors/workshop assistants.

9. Black Visions Collective

A Black, trans, and queer-led, Minnesota-based organization, Black Visions Collective (BVC) is committed to dismantling systems of oppression and violence and shifting the public narrative to create transformative, long-term change.

10. North Star Health Collective

Supplying aid and health care services to protestors in Minnesota, the North Star Health Collective includes health providers—physicians, nurses, healers, herbalists, doulas—and many of the providers are also long-term community organizers with diverse experience across a range of social sectors, such as affordable housing, environmental justice, women’s health, and human rights.

11. NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund