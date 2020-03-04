Black Children Experience Racism Before White Children Learn About Race—Their Experiences Should Be the Focus
In all the arguing over critical race theory and how young is too young to learn about race, the emphasis is on white children. Meanwhile, Black students across the nation experience racism daily.
Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears Are Infuriating
The teen sobbed on the stand at his own trial, pulling a page out of the Brett Kavanaugh playbook — and I hate it.
White Mom Says Southwest Airlines Employee Suspected Her of Trafficking 10-Year-Old Black Daughter
Mary MacCarthy revealed she was caught off guard when a Southwest Airlines employee and two police officers were waiting for the pair on the jet bridge following their October 22 flight.
How White Parents Can Resist Modern-Day Segregation in Schools
Segregation in schools is very much present. Organizations like the Integrated Schools movement are trying to change that. Here's what experts say white parents can do to bring much-needed diversity to schools across America.
New 'Dear White Parents' PSA Hopes to Help Raise an Anti-Racist Generation
The short film, ad, and resource platform invites white families to talk about racism with their kids "early and often."
Meet the Moms Working to Increase Black Women's Net Worth
The gender and racial pay gaps are real. These Black moms are working to ensure that Black women, especially parents, recognize their worth and have the tools to earn.