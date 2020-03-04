Racism

How to discuss racism and tolerance with your kids. Try these ideas to start the conversation today.

Most Recent

Black Children Experience Racism Before White Children Learn About Race—Their Experiences Should Be the Focus
In all the arguing over critical race theory and how young is too young to learn about race, the emphasis is on white children. Meanwhile, Black students across the nation experience racism daily.
Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears Are Infuriating
The teen sobbed on the stand at his own trial, pulling a page out of the Brett Kavanaugh playbook — and I hate it.
White Mom Says Southwest Airlines Employee Suspected Her of Trafficking 10-Year-Old Black Daughter
Mary MacCarthy revealed she was caught off guard when a Southwest Airlines employee and two police officers were waiting for the pair on the jet bridge following their October 22 flight.
How White Parents Can Resist Modern-Day Segregation in Schools
Segregation in schools is very much present. Organizations like the Integrated Schools movement are trying to change that. Here's what experts say white parents can do to bring much-needed diversity to schools across America.
New 'Dear White Parents' PSA Hopes to Help Raise an Anti-Racist Generation
The short film, ad, and resource platform invites white families to talk about racism with their kids "early and often."
Meet the Moms Working to Increase Black Women's Net Worth
The gender and racial pay gaps are real. These Black moms are working to ensure that Black women, especially parents, recognize their worth and have the tools to earn.
More Racism

8 Great Books To Teach Kids About Juneteenth
These books will teach children of all ages about Juneteenth and help dismantle the structures and systems that have continued after emancipation.
IVF is Cost-Prohibitive for Far Too Many Black & Brown Families-These Orgs Are Changing That
Birth rates are declining due to increased infertility-but most people who get access to IVF are white. To what extent is cost preventing Black and brown parents from seeking fertility treatment?
How to Explain Microaggressions in Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand
Teaching My Kids About Their Racial Identity is My Responsibility as a Mom
My Daughter Loves Her Black Skin—This Will Be Her Antidote to Racism
My Parents Gave Me A Very 'American' Name, But I Wanted Something Different For My Daughter

Stimulus Payment Access Has a Racial Gap —Here's How to Advocate for Your Family and Others

11 percent fewer Black families received their 2021 government stimulus checks than white folks. Meanwhile, 50 percent of Blacks (and only 22 percent of whites) say they are counting on that money to survive.

All Racism

California Teacher Resigns After Family Says She Made Racist Comments on Zoom: ‘It’s Just So Hurtful’
Sesame Street Introduces Two Black Muppets as Part of Racial Literacy Initiative
Please Stop Commenting On My Racially Ambiguous Children's Appearance
How to Talk to Kids About Anti-Asian Violence
Anti-Asian Racism Has Families Fearing For Their Safety
7 Concrete Ways to Do Your Part for the Asian American Community Right Now
How Racial Stress Impacts My Parenting
12 Powerful Anti-Racism Books for Kids By Age
6 Things to Stop Saying to Kids of Different Races and Ethnic Groups
Ballerina Goes Viral for Emotional Reaction to Getting Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone
Sam's Club Is Celebrating Black History Month With Free Virtual Readings by Best-Selling Black Authors
12 Famous Black Families Who Have Left Their Mark on American History
How to Celebrate Black History Month With Kids
How I Spoke to My Black Child About Why the Cops Treated Capitol Rioters Differently Than BLM Protestors
New York Woman Who Tackled Black Teen Says She Can't Be Racist Because She's a Person of Color
Woman Who Allegedly Attacked Black Teen Over Phone in NYC Hotel Snaps at Gayle King During Interview
There's a Student-to-Prison Pipeline Happening in Schools and the Unfair Disciplining of Black and Latino Students is Feeding It
Why These Teens Are Fighting to Learn Multicultural History in School
The Tulsa Race Massacre Isn't Taught in Many Schools, But it Should Be
5 Anti-Racist Role Models Your Kid Should Know
Anti-Racist Curriculum: How to Talk to Your Kids About Black History
How to Teach the History of Racism in Science Class
How To Explain the Myth of the Free North to Children
Playgrounds Help Kids Be More Inclusive of Others, New Study Finds
What 'Defund the Police' Means—In Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand
