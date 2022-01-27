How To Make Your Child's Summer Lemonade Stand a Financial Success

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Running a lemonade stand can be a truly formative experience for growing children and a classic part of summertime Americana.

The lessons learned about the expenses and responsibilities of operating a business and earning money, last a lifetime, as do the memories made in the process—often involving family members, neighbors, friends, and endless summer days.

My own 9-year-old son has spent the past several weeks talking excitedly about his plans to start a lemonade stand this summer in order to save money to buy a puppy. He has spent days musing over the details of how he'll construct the stand, the signage to be included, and what he will sell (in addition to just lemonade, of course).

To help my budding entrepreneur and the many other kids who may already be mentally laying the groundwork for summer lemonade-selling adventures, we asked parents to share some of the success stories, economic considerations, selling tips, and lessons learned from their own children's lemonade stand experiences.

So, pour yourself a glass of lemonade coffee, pull up a chair, and get ready to take notes. Here's a closer look at the imaginative efforts and financial dos and don'ts from young lemonade entrepreneurs coast to coast.

Lemonade Stand Ideas for Kids

The start-up costs for a lemonade stand, as well as the ongoing operating expenses, can vary greatly depending upon the supplies you have on hand and how much elbow grease your family (and children) are willing to put into the effort. Some families opt to keep things simple and use items that are readily available in their homes, while others go all out and purchase all manner of supplies.

Pennsylvania mom Lori Bogedin, a chef and owner of the website TwigsCafe, invested a few hundred dollars helping her son get his stand up and running. "From buying the ingredients, to the glasses, to the decor, I've spent around $150 to $200," says Bogedin.

Walnut, California resident Hassan Alnassir also estimates he spent a few hundred dollars helping his children set-up up their lemonade business. "The lemonade stand is made from an outdoor table we bought, and the sign is made from reclaimed wood from around our home," says Alnassir, founder of children's toy development company Premium Joy. "We spent around $200, which also included paint and decorating supplies. I contributed some of my own money as well to help them start."

The stand itself is just part of the expense of course. There's also the cost associated with supplies, which in Alnassir's case included purchasing such items as napkins, cups, straws, strawberries, and sugar for the lemonade, all of which added up to an additional $50 and $60.

Other families, however, say they stick to a budget of as little as $20 for supplies, using a simple and budget-friendly lemonade mix to create the beverages and making economic snacks like rice crispy treats from a $3 or $4 box of cereal. Even creating the lemonade stand itself can be done on a limited budget, says Michelle Keldgord, a mother of two in Beaumont, California.

"You can make a lemonade stand yourself if you're a DIY-kind of person for under $50," says Keldgord, the co-founder of the platform BakingHow. "We're not DIYers, so we found one that was being sold locally for $50. We put a fresh coat of paint on it and added our own details with stickers and paint, which cost about $10 for the makeover."

Lemonade Stand Prices

Mark Evans' 7-year-old daughter Elizabeth routinely sets up lemonade stands near her Madison, Wisconsin home to help fundraise for summer Girl Scout camps. She started the first stand at 5 years old and has been finessing her lemonade business ever since.

One of the primary lessons Evans and his daughter have learned is that price matters when it comes to how much you charge for that refreshing glass of lemonade.

"I recommend doing a lot of testing with regard to pricing," says Evans, the owner of the platform Summer Camp Hub. "We've found time and time again that we end up making more when we slightly reduce the price."

In practice, that has meant that selling cups of lemonade for 50 cents turned out to be more profitable than selling them for 75 cents, Evans says. "People are more willing to tip the entire dollar when we sell more cheaply than when we increase the price," Evans explains.

But remember, the price threshold in Wisconsin may not hold true where you live. And it's certainly not the same in Walnut, California, where Alnassir's two children sell their lemonade for anywhere from $2 to $3 a glass with great success.

"My kids make giant signs to promote their lemonade varieties and we get many people stopping in," says Alnassir, who estimates his children earn anywhere from $50 to $80 per day and over the course of a week bring in a whopping $350 to $560.

"We usually set the stand up one week at a time in the summer for a few hours at a time," continues Alnassir. "We live in a busy neighborhood and get many people passing by and stopping in."

The key takeaway—know your market and what they're willing to pay for a glass of lemonade.

How To Make a Lemonade Stand Bring In More Money

Expand the menu

Just like any other business, creativity pays off when it comes to operating a lemonade stand. And it can help to diversify your offerings in order to attract more customers.

Alnassir's children sell multiple lemonade flavors to distinguish their lemonade stand from the others in their neighborhood. (Walnut, California is apparently a very competitive area for child-run lemonade stands.)

"We came up with the idea one summer to offer different kinds of lemonade, not just the classic," Alnassir explains. "We offer pink lemonade, which has strawberries in it, a mint lemonade using fresh mint from our garden, and regular lemonade."

Still other families opt to sell dog treats with their lemonade stands to lure in passing dog walkers or rice crispy treats as a snack to accompany the lemonade. Of course, offering cookies is another solid sales technique.

"Fruit cups, rice crispy treats, and other items that go hand-in-hand with lemonade are sure to fly off the stand," says Keldgord.

Market your lemonade stand

Yet another way to drum up lemonade sales is to make sure your neighbors know you're in business.

Keldgord's son was 7 years old when the family first started their annual lemonade selling tradition. A budding entrepreneur, Keldgord says her son is always on the hunt for ways to earn money. To help ensure his lemonade stand was a financial success, the family did plenty of advance marketing.

"Just like any other business, people need to know about it," says Keldgord. "We posted flyers on our neighbors' doors, and even made a post on social media encouraging people to come by."

Keldgord's son created the flyers on the family computer, saving him from having to spend money on professional printing. And the experience, says Keldgord, was a great way for him to use his creativity and get excited about marketing his lemonade stand to their neighbors.

"I think moms and dads appreciated the 'kid-like' nature of the flyers too, and were happy to support a child's small business in the neighborhood," says Keldgord.

Use the Lemonade Stand For More

Donate to charity

Offering a variety of products and doing advance marketing are merely a few of the ways to maximize lemonade stand income. New York resident Patricia Roberts, author of Route 529: A Parent's Guide to Saving for College and Career Training with 529 Plans, and the chief operating officer at Gift of College, Inc, offers a few additional, ingenious tips gleaned from her son Ben's lemonade selling days.

"Suggest that the child(ren) select a charity and commit to donating a portion of profits to it," says Roberts. "They can include this information with their promotional material and pricing signage and have information about the charity on hand to help raise awareness of the cause." This approach provides an incentive for customers to feel even better about their purchase and to engage more fully with the lemonade vendor, explains Roberts. Perhaps even more importantly, this step offers an opportunity for children to learn about giving back to the world, while also articulating their own interests and supporting concerns that are near and dear to their heart.

"And most importantly, it benefits a charity they care about—that's a win/win/win in my book," says Roberts. "It's never too early to begin to advocate for and support causes that a child cares about."

Save for college

The cost of college looms large for many families and it's never too early to start setting aside money to help cover the cost of tuition. And here's where your lemonade stand comes in: use the opportunity to put a tip jar on your stand labeled "College Fund," suggests Roberts, who own son did just that.

"This gives customers an opportunity to offer compensation above the cost of the beverages being sold and may lead to interesting conversations about your child's academic or career interests," Roberts explains. It's never too early for children to begin to think about problems in the world that they would like to address or solve and education and careers that can help them to do so."

It's also never too early to start networking, adds Roberts. Who knows? A customer could have experience in the child's field of interest or may have attended a school that's of potential interest.

And here's where you take that lemonade stand effort up one more important notch: The tips from that college fund jar, and even the profits from the lemonade stand, can be deposited into a 529 Plan or some other account earmarked for higher education.

Lessons that last a lifetime

For Evans and his 7-year-old daughter in Madison, Wisconsin, the annual lemonade stand operation has translated into a variety of broader, money lessons. For instance, Evans says one the biggest lessons his daughter has learned is the importance of using coupons to save money when shopping. "We use coupons for everything from sugar to lemons to save money on costs," Evans explains.

His daughter has also learned a great deal about the importance of budgeting and is more mindful of her setting aside her allowance money when she is trying to save up for something, he says.

Roberts, meanwhile, notes that parents shouldn't underestimate the value of developing entrepreneurial skills via a lemonade stand effort, along with lessons learned from the work that goes into the stand, and the customer service experience.