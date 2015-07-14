Issue: You can't seem to stick to your own allowance rules and end up giving your daughter money to buy stuff when you're out shopping together.

How to deal: Stop doing that! Godfrey advises. "It can be hard, but you have to be disciplined for the sake of your child's financial future," she says. As you change your habits, be clear that this isn't punishment but a sign that you trust and respect your child to handle money like a responsible adult. That doesn't mean you can't ever buy her anything. But do decide what items your child needs to buy with her allowance, and stick to it.

Nicole DeCoursy is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Westchester, NY with her husband, two boys, and three cats. Her work has been published in Redbook, Parenting, and Weight Watchers Magazine.

