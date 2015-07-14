Have your kids donate a portion of their allowance to charity. It teaches them that money can be used to help people, rather than just for buying things. Remind them that it's not how much you give -- every little bit counts.

Copyright © 2011 Meredith Corporation.

Nicole DeCoursy is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Westchester, NY with her husband, two boys, and three cats. Her work has been published in Redbook, Parenting, and Weight Watchers Magazine.

ThreeJars.com is the allowance website that helps parents ensure their children develop good money habits. The ThreeJars system makes it simple to keep track of allowance using three jars: one for spending, one for saving, and one for sharing.