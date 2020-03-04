Money Management

Teach your kid financial responsibility and the value of a buck with these ideas for money management. Our pros share the best ways to help your kid become money smart.

Most Recent

How to Teach Kids the Difference Between Needs vs. Wants When It Comes to Money
Does your kid "need" that Nintendo Switch? These expert tips will help parents teach kids valuable lessons about money priorities and financial decision-making. 
How to Teach Your Kids to Make Money Decisions That Benefit the Planet
Educating our children about leading a sustainable lifestyle has countless financial benefits for them as adults.
Could Your Child Earn Money Playing Video Games—and Should You Let Them? 
Cryptocurrency and the NFT craze have taken earning money via video games to a whole new level. So how do these games work, and how, as a parent, should you navigate this with your kids?
How to Help Your Kid Launch Their Own Small Business
Do you have a budding entrepreneur in your brood? Here's how to help get those youthful business dreams off the ground (with insights from one of the wealthiest teen entrepreneurs in the world).
The Newest Student Credit Cards—and How to Teach Responsible Credit Spending
Here are some of the most notable credit card options and tips for ensuring your student doesn't get in over their head.
Why I'm Teaching My Kids To Be Generous With Their Allowance
While I know saving is valuable, I don't want to pass my own stinginess on to my kids. Instead, I'm teaching them to be generous with their money—with themselves and others.
More Money Management

I've Only Bought My 3-Year-Old 4 Toys in Her Life—Here's How
Knowing the damage that consumerism does to the environment made me adopt a toy-minimalist lifestyle—and it's had a positive impact on my daughter's creativity as well as my wallet.
How Your Parenting Style Determines Your Child's Financial Success Later On
A new study reveals that one notable parenting style results in cost savings to families as well as future financial benefits as children mature into adulthood. Here's how it works.
The Best Books to Teach Kids About Money
The 5 Best Allowance and Budgeting Apps for Kids
The 6 Best Budgeting Apps for Parents
5 Ways Teaching Kids About Money is Different in a Queer Household

The First Shopping Site for Kids Is Here-but Is It a Good Idea?

Present Shop from CAMP is a new e-commerce platform just for kids ages 3 to 12. But should we be promoting solo online shopping among young children? Here's everything parents need to know.

All Money Management

4 Fun Activities to Teach Kids About Money
5 Real-Life Finance Lessons for Kids
Watch This Little Entrepreneur See the Results of His Hard Work: A Pony!
You'll Want to Steal This Mom's Thermostat Rules
This Is Why Mila Kunis Wants Her Kids to Think They're Poor
You Should Try This Family's Ingenious Money Lesson With Your Kids ASAP
3 Easy Ways to Teach Your Kids to Save Money
Is Your Kids' Allowance About to Go Digital?
How To Give Kids an Allowance the Right Way
10 Money Lessons to Teach Your Kids Before They Turn 10
Making Allowance Count: Tips For Raising Children Who Aren't Spoiled
Dollar Wise Kids
Stuck at Stella's: How Teaching Money Lessons to Our Kids Paid Off
Money Milestones for Kids: An Age-by-Age Guide
Thrive in 2025: Raise a Money-Smart Kid
