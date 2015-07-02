How Can I Teach My Son to Make Friends?
A:
Q: My 7-year-old son has a serious heart condition. He's in a new school and attending second grade. As an only child, he is having a hard time making friends. Playdates are out of the question because most parents work, leaving kids in after-school programs. I can't put him in sports because of his condition. He's also a little awkward because he's so shy. I'm extremely attached to him and I want to protect him against mean kids, but how can I teach him to fend for himself? And how can I learn to let go?
A:
Teach your child to make friends by having the playdates at your home to motivate your inhibited/introverted child. If weekday playdates are difficult, set aside weekend time to invite friends so you can oversee the play. Have just one friend visit at a time, to avoid overwhelming your shy child, but rotate the different friends. They should all be classmates so that school time can then become more enjoyable for all involved. Have back-up games and activities planned to make the playdates work.
Answered by Dr. Harley A. Rotbart
