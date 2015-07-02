How can I help my daughter develop pre-teen friendships?
Advertisement
Q: My pre-teen daughter continues to covet the friendship of another girl in her class. Although the other girl is nice to her, I don't think the feeling is mutual. I hate to see my girl continually asking for her attention. Any advice on how I can help keep my girl's heart from breaking?
A: Preteen years and teen years can be very challenging socially. It's a time when kids are learning how to make friends and how to be a friend. Keep talking to your daughter about how relationships are supposed to work and make sure you are setting good examples at home. Expose her to new peer groups through activities outside school and make social engagements with other girls you think would be a better friend for her. Now is the time to shape her choices as it will be harder when she is older.
Answered by Dr. Eva Ritvo
Comments