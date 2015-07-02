How can I help my daughter develop pre-teen friendships?

A: Preteen years and teen years can be very challenging socially. It's a time when kids are learning how to make friends and how to be a friend. Keep talking to your daughter about how relationships are supposed to work and make sure you are setting good examples at home. Expose her to new peer groups through activities outside school and make social engagements with other girls you think would be a better friend for her. Now is the time to shape her choices as it will be harder when she is older.