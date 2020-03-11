Teaching Responsibility & Values

How can you raise a responsible kid? Here's what you need to know about family values, volunteering, money and time management, and more.

Most Recent

Powerful Photo Shows Black Medical Students Standing on Former Slave Plantation in White Coats

Powerful Photo Shows Black Medical Students Standing on Former Slave Plantation in White Coats

"We literally are what no one thought we could ever be," said Dr. Russell Ledet, the mastermind behind the image.
Read More
How to Talk to Your Teen About Birth Control

How to Talk to Your Teen About Birth Control

It may be uncomfortable at first, but chatting with your teen about birth control is important. Experts offer tips on how to navigate the conversation.
Read More
How to Talk to Your Teen About Sexting

How to Talk to Your Teen About Sexting

Talking to your kids about explicit texts they are sending or receiving isn't easy. Experts offer ways to navigate that personal conversation.
Read More
9 Dinner Conversation Topics to Tackle Before Your Child Turns 10

9 Dinner Conversation Topics to Tackle Before Your Child Turns 10

Mealtime is often when the whole family gets together. Here's what you should be talking about and how to get your children to share what's on their minds.
Read More
What a Black Actress Playing Ariel Means for My Children of Color

What a Black Actress Playing Ariel Means for My Children of Color

As the white mother of two children of color, I can't truly understand my kids’ experience as minorities. But I know how much Halle Bailey's casting as the lead in The Little Mermaid live-action film means to them.
Read More
Getting Your Kid to Open Up

Getting Your Kid to Open Up

Check out these six strategies for talking to your child or tween.
Read More

More Teaching Responsibility & Values

This Mom's Tear-Inducing Post Reminds Us to Teach Our Kids to Embrace People's Differences

This Mom's Tear-Inducing Post Reminds Us to Teach Our Kids to Embrace People's Differences

Mom Stacey Gagnon wrote, "The minute we walked inside, the room became silent and every child stared or pointed at my son..."
Read More
Should Your Child Have a Social Media Account?

Should Your Child Have a Social Media Account?

Kids are focused on photos, fans, and followers—like it or not. 
Read More
How to Get Your Kid to Apologize (and Mean It!)

How to Get Your Kid to Apologize (and Mean It!)

Read More
How to Teach Kids to Accept Responsibility for Their Actions

How to Teach Kids to Accept Responsibility for Their Actions

Read More
11 Basic Manners Kids Often Forget

11 Basic Manners Kids Often Forget

Read More
Money Milestones for Kids: An Age-by-Age Guide

Money Milestones for Kids: An Age-by-Age Guide

Read More

Teaching Diversity to Your Kids

Treating people of all races and backgrounds honorably isn't merely politically correct, it's the right thing to do.

All Teaching Responsibility & Values

A Girl Scout Troop for Homeless Girls Set Up Shop in NYC With a Big Goal in Mind

A Girl Scout Troop for Homeless Girls Set Up Shop in NYC With a Big Goal in Mind

Read More
How to Talk to Your Kids About Race

How to Talk to Your Kids About Race

Read More
How I Taught My Son About Racism

How I Taught My Son About Racism

Read More
Newest 'America's Got Talent' Winner Sets an Amazing Example for Kids

Newest 'America's Got Talent' Winner Sets an Amazing Example for Kids

Read More
Meet the Girl Scout Troop for Homeless Kids

Meet the Girl Scout Troop for Homeless Kids

Read More
Olympian Laurie Hernandez' New Goal: Rewarding 'Incredible' Kids

Olympian Laurie Hernandez' New Goal: Rewarding 'Incredible' Kids

Read More
7 Tips for Raising Confident Kids in Our 'Like'-Obsessed Culture

7 Tips for Raising Confident Kids in Our 'Like'-Obsessed Culture

Read More
Your Child's First Smartphone: 5 Things to Consider Before You Buy

Your Child's First Smartphone: 5 Things to Consider Before You Buy

Read More
4 Fun Activities to Teach Kids About Money

4 Fun Activities to Teach Kids About Money

Read More
Should We Teach Kids About Porn?

Should We Teach Kids About Porn?

Read More
Kristen Bell Exclusive: Why I Teach My Kids About Charity

Kristen Bell Exclusive: Why I Teach My Kids About Charity

Read More
How to Save Time at the Grocery Store

How to Save Time at the Grocery Store

Read More
Join Our Capes for Kids Campaign!

Join Our Capes for Kids Campaign!

Read More
Volunteer Alert: No-Sew Capes for Kids

Volunteer Alert: No-Sew Capes for Kids

Read More
8-Year-Old Blasts Monopoly's Star Wars Edition for Being Sexist

8-Year-Old Blasts Monopoly's Star Wars Edition for Being Sexist

Read More
How to Organize a Winter Clothing Swap

How to Organize a Winter Clothing Swap

Read More
Allowance Troubleshooter: 4 Common Problems with Kids' Allowance

Allowance Troubleshooter: 4 Common Problems with Kids' Allowance

Read More
Really Cute Thank-You Notes

Really Cute Thank-You Notes

Read More
Mrs. McVeigh's Manners: Teaching Kids Good Manners and Etiquette

Mrs. McVeigh's Manners: Teaching Kids Good Manners and Etiquette

Read More
10 Money Lessons to Teach Your Kids Before They Turn 10

10 Money Lessons to Teach Your Kids Before They Turn 10

Read More
How can I help my 11 year old to see the glass as half full?

How can I help my 11 year old to see the glass as half full?

Read More
Can a young girl be too confident?

Can a young girl be too confident?

Read More
Should alcohol be served at Little League games?

Should alcohol be served at Little League games?

Read More
When will my child be ready to take care of a pet?

When will my child be ready to take care of a pet?

Read More
How Can I Teach My Son to Make Friends?

How Can I Teach My Son to Make Friends?

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com