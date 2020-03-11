Teaching Responsibility & Values

Powerful Photo Shows Black Medical Students Standing on Former Slave Plantation in White Coats
"We literally are what no one thought we could ever be," said Dr. Russell Ledet, the mastermind behind the image.Read More
How to Talk to Your Teen About Birth Control
It may be uncomfortable at first, but chatting with your teen about birth control is important. Experts offer tips on how to navigate the conversation.Read More
How to Talk to Your Teen About Sexting
Talking to your kids about explicit texts they are sending or receiving isn't easy. Experts offer ways to navigate that personal conversation.Read More
9 Dinner Conversation Topics to Tackle Before Your Child Turns 10
Mealtime is often when the whole family gets together. Here's what you should be talking about and how to get your children to share what's on their minds.Read More
What a Black Actress Playing Ariel Means for My Children of Color
As the white mother of two children of color, I can't truly understand my kids’ experience as minorities. But I know how much Halle Bailey's casting as the lead in The Little Mermaid live-action film means to them.Read More
Getting Your Kid to Open Up
Check out these six strategies for talking to your child or tween.Read More