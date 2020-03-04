Teen Tobacco Use Is Skyrocketing Due to E-Cigarettes, Says CDC
In one year teen use jumped 38 percent, with 4.9 million youths saying they were current users.
Study: Kids Who Lose a Parent to Death or Divorce Are More Likely to Smoke and Drink
Could losing a parent lead to bad behavior in teens? A new study found that kids with an absent parent are more likely to smoke and drink. Here's how to minimize the risk.
Smoke Signals: Talking to Your Child About Smoking
Start talking to your kid about smoking now and she'll be less tempted to try it later.
Smoking, Drinking, and Peer Pressure
Many 12-year-olds experiment with smoking and alcohol these days. Read on for tips on how to discuss this peer pressure with your child.