I Was Bullied at a School Board Meeting—My Children Taught Me How to Respond
Conflict erupted at my children's school board meeting in Minneapolis and it made headlines across the country. It taught me that our children are watching how we behave—and acting more like kids can go a long way.
Mom Looks to Raise Awareness After Daughter Dies by Suicide the Night Before Her 12th Birthday
“She was always happy,” Makayla Marie Villatoro's mother said following her death.
Even If Kids Laugh, Things Can Still Hurt Their Feelings. Just Ask This Teen on Reddit
Usually the class clown, this teen opened up about finally asking his peers to quit laughing at his Tourette’s tics—and the unexpected backlash he received from a teacher.
Period Shaming: A Not-So New Type of Bullying Parents Need to Know About
Education and empowerment are key in reshaping conversations around periods and putting an end to the bullying menstruation brings for tweens and teens.
I Was a Childhood Bully And Here's How I'm Making Sure My Kids Aren't
I tormented a classmate from eighth grade through high school so that I could fit in with the popular kids. Years later, I'm teaching my kids how not to be the bully I was.
I Was Bullied at Work for Being a Mom
Despite women having a louder voice across political, social and business spectrums, mom bullying in the workplace remains a significant issue. And yes, it's 2019.