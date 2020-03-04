Bullying

Learn what you can do to recognize bullying and how to prevent it. Our tips and ideas will help you parent through this common problem and let your kid come out on top.

Most Recent

I Was Bullied at a School Board Meeting—My Children Taught Me How to Respond
Conflict erupted at my children's school board meeting in Minneapolis and it made headlines across the country. It taught me that our children are watching how we behave—and acting more like kids can go a long way.
Mom Looks to Raise Awareness After Daughter Dies by Suicide the Night Before Her 12th Birthday
“She was always happy,” Makayla Marie Villatoro's mother said following her death.
Even If Kids Laugh, Things Can Still Hurt Their Feelings. Just Ask This Teen on Reddit
Usually the class clown, this teen opened up about finally asking his peers to quit laughing at his Tourette’s tics—and the unexpected backlash he received from a teacher.
Period Shaming: A Not-So New Type of Bullying Parents Need to Know About
Education and empowerment are key in reshaping conversations around periods and putting an end to the bullying menstruation brings for tweens and teens.
I Was a Childhood Bully And Here's How I'm Making Sure My Kids Aren't
I tormented a classmate from eighth grade through high school so that I could fit in with the popular kids. Years later, I'm teaching my kids how not to be the bully I was.
I Was Bullied at Work for Being a Mom
Despite women having a louder voice across political, social and business spectrums, mom bullying in the workplace remains a significant issue. And yes, it's 2019.
The Bullying Statistics Parents Need to Know
About 20% of students report being bullied at school. Here are more bullying statistics that might surprise you.
Are We Doing Enough to Prevent Bullying in Schools?
There’s no federal law against bullying, but most states and school districts have policies against aggressive behavior. Should we be doing more to combat bullying in schools?
What Parents Need to Know About the Link Between Bullying and Suicide
South Carolina Fifth-Grader Dies After Classroom Fight: 'She Was a Wonderful Student'
Teacher Cuts Her Own Hair to Support Bullied Student, 5, Who Was Told She Looked Like a Boy
Ohio Dad Makes Daughter Walk 5 Miles to School in 36-Degree Weather After She Bullied Classmate

Dad Turns Anger at Young Son's School Bully into Kindness When He Learns Boy Is Homeless

"I talked to him about morals and principles and having self-respect. He's not much of a talker, but I got him to open up," Aubrey Fontenot said.

Could Getting Your Kid a Cell Phone Early Make Them More Likely to Get Bullied?
Viral 'Let It Go' Singer Luke Chacko Speaks Out About Bullying—and Gets a Huge Surprise—on 'Ellen'
The Surprising Link Between Being Bullied and Sleep Dysfunction
Could Finland's Successful Anti-Bullying Strategy Work Here?
More Searches for Suicide How-Tos—and Prevention—in the Wake of '13 Reasons Why'
Dad Asks Celebs to Wish Bullied Son Happy Birthday & They Deliver in a Big Way
Google Launches Be Internet Awesome to Encourage Kids to Be Safe Online
Support From Friends, But Not Family, May Prevent Depression in Bullied LGBTQ Youth
Good News! Researchers Say Bullying Is On the Decline
Dad's Simple But Powerful Bullying Lesson for His Son Has a Lot to Teach Parents, Too
There's a New Bullying 'Game' on Snapchat You Should Know About
When a Boy Was Bullied for His Shaved Head, His Principal Stepped Up in a Big Way
Alarming Report: Kids Who Spend Just 1 Hour a Day on Social Media Are Less Happy
Facebook Now Has a 'Parents Portal' to Help Stop Cyberbullying
Teachers Say Harassment in Schools Has Increased Since the 2016 Presidential Election
You Have to See This Mom's Response When Her Daughter Was Bullied for Her Skin Color
Free, 24/7 Text Line Aims to Help Kids Battling Bullies
Who Is Most Likely to Cyberbully Your Kids Might Shock You
Someone Give This Mom an Award for Her Genius Bullying Lesson Using Toothpaste
Dad Whose Teen Son Committed Suicide Calls Bullies 'Monsters' In Heart-Wrenching Video
Help 'Stuff Curry' Celebrate His First Birthday by Joining the Fight Against Online Bullying
How a Tiny Dog Helped a Boy with Dwarfism Stand Tall
Can Certain Kids Stop Bullying? New Study Says Yes
It Seems Kids Aren't as Kind as They Used to Be
Here's ANOTHER Reason Why Too Much TV is Bad for Your Tot
