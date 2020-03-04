With Programs Starting as Early as Kindergarten, How Early Is Too Early to Talk About Drugs?
The drug crisis is affecting thousands of families each year. Experts say early education may be the answer.Read More
How to Teach Your Teen to Love Their Body
In a time when social media offers a skewed, seemingly perfect filter on real life, there are ways to break through the noise and support your teen’s self-image.Read More
'Benzos' Are Rising in Popularity Among Teens and They're Getting Them On Social Media
Teens are able to get benzodiazepines and similar designer drugs without a prescription straight from their smartphone. Here's what parents need to know about how teens are accessing these drugs, signs of addiction, and what they can do to help.Read More
Period Shaming: A Not-So New Type of Bullying Parents Need to Know About
Education and empowerment are key in reshaping conversations around periods and putting an end to the bullying menstruation brings for tweens and teens.Read More
She Seemed Like Just Any Mom to the Outside World, But Inside Was Struggling With Opioid Addiction
A woman wrote a viral obituary for her sister, a young mom who died from opioid addiction in 2018. And it's inspiring others to reveal the same hidden heartbreak of this national epidemic on the anniversary of her death.Read More
I Was a Childhood Bully And Here's How I'm Making Sure My Kids Aren't
I tormented a classmate from eighth grade through high school so that I could fit in with the popular kids. Years later, I'm teaching my kids how not to be the bully I was.Read More