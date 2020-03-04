Problems

Learn what you need to know to spot these typical teen problems and how to steer kids in the right direction. Our pros provide plenty of lessons to get it right.

With Programs Starting as Early as Kindergarten, How Early Is Too Early to Talk About Drugs?

The drug crisis is affecting thousands of families each year. Experts say early education may be the answer.
How to Teach Your Teen to Love Their Body

In a time when social media offers a skewed, seemingly perfect filter on real life, there are ways to break through the noise and support your teen’s self-image.
'Benzos' Are Rising in Popularity Among Teens and They're Getting Them On Social Media

Teens are able to get benzodiazepines and similar designer drugs without a prescription straight from their smartphone. Here's what parents need to know about how teens are accessing these drugs, signs of addiction, and what they can do to help.
Period Shaming: A Not-So New Type of Bullying Parents Need to Know About

Education and empowerment are key in reshaping conversations around periods and putting an end to the bullying menstruation brings for tweens and teens.
She Seemed Like Just Any Mom to the Outside World, But Inside Was Struggling With Opioid Addiction

A woman wrote a viral obituary for her sister, a young mom who died from opioid addiction in 2018. And it's inspiring others to reveal the same hidden heartbreak of this national epidemic on the anniversary of her death.
I Was a Childhood Bully And Here's How I'm Making Sure My Kids Aren't

I tormented a classmate from eighth grade through high school so that I could fit in with the popular kids. Years later, I'm teaching my kids how not to be the bully I was.
How to Deal With Bullies: A Guide for Parents

Mean kids aren't just a middle-school problem. The trouble has trickled to the youngest grades. Learn how to spot it—and how to protect children of all ages from bullies at school.
4 Types of Bullying Parents Should Know About

From physical attacks to verbal harassment, know how to identify the signs of the four most common types of bullying so you know how to help as a parent.
Are We Doing Enough to Prevent Bullying in Schools?

How to Stop Cyberbullying: 18 Tips for Parents and Kids

What to Do When Kids Talk Back

Why Do Kids Bully?

No, Parents Aren't to Blame for the Teen Opioid Epidemic

It's common to blame parents for their child's drug addiction, but research shows other factors are at play. Experts weigh in on causes of drug addiction and how parents can talk to their children about substance use.

3 Ways to Boost a Short Kid's Confidence

Dad Turns Anger at Young Son's School Bully into Kindness When He Learns Boy Is Homeless

5 Reasons Your Kid Is Throwing a Tantrum

Mom Fights Back After Nurse Body Shames Her 13-Year-Old Daughter: 'She Is Ignorant'

10-Year-Old Shares a Heart-Wrenching Anti-Bullying Video That's Going Viral

#MeToo: How to Talk to Your Kids About Sexual Harassment and Assault

How a Marathoner Reacted to Her Daughter Saying She Hated Her 'Big Thighs'

Study Explores the Harmful Effects of Imposing Gender Roles on Kids

Use This Dad's Genius Plan to Give Your Teen a Way Out of a Bad Situation

How can I help my child feel more comfortable with her absentee father?

Is it normal for preteens to have rocky relationships with friends?

How do I teach my child to stick up for herself?

How can you alleviate stuttering?

How should I bring up a carpool issue with another parent?

Is there such a thing as being too helpful?

Help! My kid is playing mind games and won't eat!

What can I do to make my 10 & 12 year old stepsons accept their new baby sister?

Can my 5 year old have OCD?

Why has my daughter had a problem with potty training since her UTI?

How do I explain my children's bullying and bruises to the school?

How can I get my child to focus on schoolwork as opposed to socializing?

What can I do when my child gets teased about his eczema?

Should I be concerned if my daughter only has male friends?

How can I discourage hair twirling?

Why does our son behave at school, but act the opposite at home?

