Printable Winter Coloring Pages
Happy New Year
When cold weather traps your kids indoors, avoid cabin fever with a box of crayons and these New Year's, snow, and winter coloring pages.
Count down the new year with a riot of confetti and balloons. (Good for: kindergarten)
New Year's Celebration
Keep the party going all night with streamers, noisemakers, and striped party hats. (Good for: first grade)
Swirling Snowflakes
Welcome the first snow falling from the winter sky. (Good for: kindergarten)
Building a Snowman
An old hat, a carrot, and some buttons are perfect for creating Frosty. (Good for: kindergarten)
Sledding Down the Slope
Whoosh! Nothing feels faster and more free than sledding downhill. (Good for: kindergarten)
Sledding with Friends
Hold onto your knit hats when sliding down a snow-covered slope. (Good for: kindergarten)
Younger Ice-Skaters
Swirl and twirl around the ice -- with a fall or two along the way! (Good for: kindergarten)
Penguins in Love
A cute penguin couple gets close and comfy on an iceberg. (Good for: kindergarten)
Hot Chocolate Mug
Melt a cold winter day with a steaming cup of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and a cherry. (Good for: kindergarten)
Snow Globe
A glass dome with a snowy scene is a perfect reminder of winter. (Good for: first grade)
All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Education.com. Copyright © 2012 Meredith Corporation.