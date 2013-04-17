Printable Summer Coloring Pages
July 4th Fireworks
When it gets too hot to play outside, these summer printables of beaches, fish, flowers, and more will keep kids entertained.
Set off fireworks to wish America a happy birthday. (Good for: kindergarten)
Festive Fourth of July
Celebrate freedom and the nation's independence. (Good for: second grade)
Poolside Dog
Keep cool by the pool with this diving board dog. (Good for: pre-K)
Building a Sand Castle
It takes teamwork to build an elaborate castle with towers and steps. (Good for: pre-K)
Beach Bucket
Fill a plastic pail with sand and shells by the edge of the sea. (Good for: pre-K)
Seashells by the Seashore
How many seashells on the sand can you count? (Good for: pre-K)
Tropical Fish
Rainbow-colored fish swim in tropical waters. (Good for: pre-K)
Scuba Diver
Find treasures and magical ocean creatures under the sea. (Good for: first grade)
Hot-Air Balloon Party
See the sky and the scenic landscape high above the clouds. (Good for: kindergarten)
Summer Sun
A blazing summer sun warms a backyard garden. (Good for: kindergarten)
Sunflowers
Bright yellow-and-black blooms are happy reminders of the season. (Good for: kindergarten)
Going Camping
There's nothing better than roasting marshmallows with the family around a campfire. (Good for: first grade)
Fresh Fruit
Watermelon, pineapple, peaches, and grapes are just some of summer's sweet bounty. (Good for: first grade)
Picnic Basket
Pack a basket for a simple, easy meal in a meadow. (Good for: second grade)
