Printable Summer Coloring Pages

By Provided by Education.com
School's out for summer, so keep kids of all ages busy with summer coloring sheets.
July 4th Fireworks

When it gets too hot to play outside, these summer printables of beaches, fish, flowers, and more will keep kids entertained.

Set off fireworks to wish America a happy birthday. (Good for: kindergarten)

Festive Fourth of July

Celebrate freedom and the nation's independence. (Good for: second grade)

Poolside Dog

Keep cool by the pool with this diving board dog. (Good for: pre-K)

Building a Sand Castle

It takes teamwork to build an elaborate castle with towers and steps. (Good for: pre-K)

Beach Bucket

Fill a plastic pail with sand and shells by the edge of the sea. (Good for: pre-K)

Seashells by the Seashore

How many seashells on the sand can you count? (Good for: pre-K)

Tropical Fish

Rainbow-colored fish swim in tropical waters. (Good for: pre-K)

Scuba Diver

Find treasures and magical ocean creatures under the sea. (Good for: first grade)

Hot-Air Balloon Party

See the sky and the scenic landscape high above the clouds. (Good for: kindergarten)

Summer Sun

A blazing summer sun warms a backyard garden. (Good for: kindergarten)

Sunflowers

Bright yellow-and-black blooms are happy reminders of the season. (Good for: kindergarten)

Going Camping

There's nothing better than roasting marshmallows with the family around a campfire. (Good for: first grade)

Fresh Fruit

Watermelon, pineapple, peaches, and grapes are just some of summer's sweet bounty. (Good for: first grade)

Picnic Basket

Pack a basket for a simple, easy meal in a meadow. (Good for: second grade)

All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Education.com. Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.

