Printable Spring Coloring Pages

By Provided by Education.com
Set up a table outside and keep kids of all ages occupied with these spring pictures to color.
St. Patrick's Day Clovers

Welcome back the warm weather with these spring coloring sheets. Pack these spring printables into a picnic basket for a family outing.

Let the luck of the Irish rub off on you with these magical clovers. (Good for: second grade)

Field of Tulips

Tiptoe through the tulips and soak up the sun. (Good for: pre-K)

Flying Kites

Send your kite soaring in the wind and the wide blue sky. (Good for: pre-K)

Easter Eggs, Bunnies, and Chicks

How many of each Easter item can you count? (Good for: kindergarten)

Easter Eggs Trio

An adorable bunny plays hide-and-seek with three eggs. (Good for: kindergarten)

Daffodils and Tulips

A sure sign of spring is a bee buzzing among a bouquet of flowers. (Good for: kindergarten)

Blissful Butterflies

A bunch of butterflies gather to enjoy spring's blooms. (Good for: kindergarten)

Playful Kitty

There's nothing like leisurely moments spent rolling in the grass and making new friends. (Good for: kindergarten)

Birds on a Branch

Two sweet birds look cozy on a spring day. (Good for: kindergarten)

Bird and Cherry Blossoms

A feathered friend rests for a moment among pink blooms. (Good for: first grade)

All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Education.com. Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.

