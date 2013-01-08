Printable Spring Coloring Pages
St. Patrick's Day Clovers
Welcome back the warm weather with these spring coloring sheets. Pack these spring printables into a picnic basket for a family outing.
Let the luck of the Irish rub off on you with these magical clovers. (Good for: second grade)
Field of Tulips
Tiptoe through the tulips and soak up the sun. (Good for: pre-K)
Flying Kites
Send your kite soaring in the wind and the wide blue sky. (Good for: pre-K)
Easter Eggs, Bunnies, and Chicks
How many of each Easter item can you count? (Good for: kindergarten)
Easter Eggs Trio
An adorable bunny plays hide-and-seek with three eggs. (Good for: kindergarten)
Daffodils and Tulips
A sure sign of spring is a bee buzzing among a bouquet of flowers. (Good for: kindergarten)
Blissful Butterflies
A bunch of butterflies gather to enjoy spring's blooms. (Good for: kindergarten)
Playful Kitty
There's nothing like leisurely moments spent rolling in the grass and making new friends. (Good for: kindergarten)
Birds on a Branch
Two sweet birds look cozy on a spring day. (Good for: kindergarten)
Bird and Cherry Blossoms
A feathered friend rests for a moment among pink blooms. (Good for: first grade)
