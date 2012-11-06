10 Printable Holiday Coloring Pages for Kids
Entertain kids of all ages with these free holiday coloring pages. Crayons and markers will transform them into festive decorations!
Merry Mice
As this printable holiday coloring page depicts, Santa's mighty helpers come in all shapes and sizes!
Waving Snowman
With a striped scarf and fuzzy hat, this frosty friend is full of holiday spirit.
Traveling Nutcracker
This cute nutcracker is wandering through fields of snow. Maybe he's visiting Santa in the North Pole!
Christmas Carolers
During the holiday season, carolers ring doorbells and sing classic Christmas songs.
Santa and Rudolph
In this free holiday coloring page, Santa is traveling around the world with his trusty reindeer leading the way.
Cookies for Santa
On Christmas Eve, don't forget to leave out a plate of fresh-baked cookies for Santa Claus.
Warm Gingerbread House
Gingerbread is a spicy and sweet treat that keeps the magic of Christmas going.
Around the Fireplace
This holiday coloring page sets a cozy scene of stockings hung by the chimney and four-legged friends.
Hanging Ornaments
Fun-shaped ornaments and a string of lights decorate this giant Christmas tree.
Santa's Sleigh
A well-stocked vehicle means Kris Kringle is ready to fulfill Christmas wishes. Let your kids imagine what's inside the gifts in this holiday coloring page!
All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Education.com.