Hidden Color By Letter Printables
Find the Acorn
These alphabet coloring pages will help little ones master uppercase and lowercase letter identifications, increase vocabulary, coordinate colors, and improve counting skills. Kids will love seeing hidden objects suddenly appear with different crayons or markers.
Can you find the nut that squirrels love to eat?
Find the Boat
Can you find the triangular vehicle that floats?
Find the Cactus
Can you find the prickly plant that grows in the desert?
Find the Dolphin
Can you find the flipper friend who loves to swim in the sea?
Find the Earth
Can you find the big planet that we live on?
Find the Flowers
Can you find the funny flowers with smiley faces?
Find the Giraffe
Can you find the long-necked animal that loves to eat leaves?
Find the Hat
Can you find the baseball cap that shields faces from the sun?
Find the Igloo
Can you find the ice dome that Eskimos live in?
Find the Jack-o'-Lantern
Can you find the spooky pumpkin that's ready for Halloween?
Find the Kiwi
Can you find the green superfruit that has a fuzzy skin?
Find the Lamb
Can you find the sweet little lamb named Lena?
Find the Moon
Can you find the satellite that orbits our planet?
Find the Needle
Can you find the sewing tool that carries thread?
Find the Orange
Can you find the citrus fruit that's perfect as juice in the morning?
Find the Pie
Can you find the slice of delicious dessert?
Find the Quail
Can you find the small bird that has a quirky feather on its head?
Find the Rabbit
Can you find the adorable bunny out looking for carrots?
Find the Star
Can you find the magical wishing symbol?
Find the Tractor
Can you find the farm truck that usually pulls a plow?
Find the Umbrella
Can you find the plastic parasol that protects you from the rain?
Find the Valentine
Can you find the lovely card that's sent to sweethearts?
Find the Whale
Can you find the mighty marine mammal?
Find the Xylophone
Can you find the unusual musical instrument?
Find the Y
Can you find the next-to-last letter in the alphabet?
Find the Zebra
Can you find the black-and-white-striped animal?
All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Education.com. Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.