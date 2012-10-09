Printable Fall Coloring Pages

By Provided by Education.com
Education.com
Print fun autumn and Thanksgiving coloring pages for kids to keep them busy at the dinner table.
Falling Leaves

These free fall and Thanksgiving printable coloring pages are perfect for entertaining kids and teaching them to stay within the lines. Pile on the crayons and encourage creativity.

Make autumn come alive with ruby, emerald, and tangerine leaves. (Good for: pre-K)

Pumpkin Patch

A super-orange, super-plump pumpkin is the best of the pick. (Good for: kindergarten)

Pumpkin Pie

The best flavor of fall comes from just-warm-out-of-the-oven pie. (Good for: kindergarten)

Cornucopia Basket

Celebrate the bounty of autumn's harvest gathered in a horn of plenty. (Good for: first grade)

Jumping Into a Pile of Leaves

Whoosh! There's nothing better than landing on a mile-high pile of leaves. (Good for: first grade)

Back-to-School Locker

Stock your child's school cubby with these basic supplies. (Good for: first grade)

All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Education.com. Copyright © 2012 Meredith Corporation.

