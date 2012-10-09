Printable Fall Coloring Pages
Falling Leaves
These free fall and Thanksgiving printable coloring pages are perfect for entertaining kids and teaching them to stay within the lines. Pile on the crayons and encourage creativity.
Make autumn come alive with ruby, emerald, and tangerine leaves. (Good for: pre-K)
Pumpkin Patch
A super-orange, super-plump pumpkin is the best of the pick. (Good for: kindergarten)
Pumpkin Pie
The best flavor of fall comes from just-warm-out-of-the-oven pie. (Good for: kindergarten)
Cornucopia Basket
Celebrate the bounty of autumn's harvest gathered in a horn of plenty. (Good for: first grade)
Jumping Into a Pile of Leaves
Whoosh! There's nothing better than landing on a mile-high pile of leaves. (Good for: first grade)
Back-to-School Locker
Stock your child's school cubby with these basic supplies. (Good for: first grade)
