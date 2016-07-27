Simplify Lunch: Mix-and-Match Ideas Your Kids Will Love

Buy only six ingredients and mix and match them to create healthy school meals for the week.

Mix-and-Match Strategy #1: Kid-Friendly Mediterranean

Just buy...

Plain Greek yogurt

Mozzarella balls

Mini whole-wheat pita pockets

Tomatoes (cherry or heirloom)

Cucumber

Canned tuna (in water or oil)

Then make...

Monday: Tuna Pockets

Mix 1⁄4 cup drained tuna with 1 Tbs. yogurt, chopped cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, and a few herbs. Stuff into two mini pita pockets.

Tuesday: Pita Crackers With Cucumber Raita

Cut 2 mini pitas in half. Brush on olive oil and sea salt or garlic salt. Bake at 450°F until pitas are crunchy, about 8 minutes. Mix 1⁄2 cup yogurt, 2 Tbs. chopped cucumber, and dill; pack in a container for dipping.

Wednesday: Stuffed Tomatoes and Grilled Cheese

Hollow out a few small tomatoes. Mix 1⁄4 cup drained tuna with 1 Tbs. yogurt and chopped cucumbers. Stuff tomatoes. Place three mozzarella balls in a pita pocket and grill until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

Thursday: Salad Sticks

Thread cucumbers, mozzarella balls, and tomatoes on three 6-inch skewers. Cut off the pointy end.

Friday: Buy pizza! Or repeat a lunch.

Image zoom Yunhee Kim

Mix-and-Match Strategy #2: Soups & Salads

Just buy...

Whole-grain pasta

Eggs

Canned black beans (drained and rinsed)

Salad mix with vinaigrette packet

Unsalted chicken stock

Leftover grilled chicken

Then make...

Monday: Egg-Drop Soup

Heat 2 cups stock and a pinch of salt on medium-high. Remove 1⁄4 cup and whisk in 11⁄2 tsp. cornstarch. Return to the pot and simmer for two minutes. In a small bowl, whisk 1 egg and 1⁄2 tsp. cornstarch. Slowly pour egg into broth, whisking at same time. Let stand until egg is cooked.

Tuesday: Pasta Salad

Toss 3⁄4 cup cooked pasta, 1⁄4 cup beans, and veggies from the salad mix. Use 2 Tbs. vinaigrette to dress.

Wednesday: Cobb Salad

Place 1 cup salad mix on bottom of container. Top with 1 cooled scrambled egg, 1⁄2 cup beans, and chicken slices.

Thursday: Bean Soup

In a saucepan combine 1 cup stock, 2 oz. chicken cubes, 1⁄4 cup cooked pasta, 1⁄4 cup beans, carrots and spinach from the salad mix, and spices, such as Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer 5 minutes.

Friday: Pizza day!

Image zoom Yunhee Kim

Mix-and-Match Strategy #3: Veggie Hacks

Just buy...

Butternut squash (roasted and mashed)

Riced cauliflower (such as Green Giant Cauliflower Crumbles or Trader Joe's Riced Cauliflower)

Eggs

8” whole-grain tortillas

Canned white beans (drained and rinsed)

Shredded cheddar cheese

Then make...

Monday: Butternut Quiche With Cauliflower Crust

Sauté 1 cup cauliflower in 1 Tbs. olive oil until soft, then mix it with 1 egg and 1⁄2 cup cheese. Press into a 9-in. pie dish (coated with cooking spray) to form a crust. In a bowl, whisk 8 eggs; stir in 1 cup cheese and 1 cup squash, then pour mixture over crust. Bake at 375°F for 30 minutes, or until egg is set. Eat for dinner; send leftovers to school.

Tuesday: Squash Quesadillas

Place 1⁄2 cup mashed squash and 3 Tbs. cheese between two tortillas. Cook on both sides in a nonstick pan coated with cooking spray until cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes.

Wednesday: Bean and Cheese Wraps

In a tortilla, roll 1⁄4 cup beans, 2 Tbs. cheese, and 1⁄4 cup riced cauliflower (sauté in a little olive oil to soften).

Thursday: Orange Hummus and Crackers

Puree 1 cup squash and 3⁄4 cup beans in a food processor until smooth. Store at least half in the fridge for another time. Make crackers by cutting small circles or other shapes from a tortilla; sprinkle with cumin and paprika. Bake at 400°F until crunchy, about 8 minutes.

Friday: You know what to do!

Round out the lunch box with one or two of these ideas:

Shredded carrot and zucchini tossed with a little pesto

Roasted chickpeas

Whole-wheat crackers sandwiched with mashed avocado and a little lemon

Nut-free trail mix with raisins, pumpkin seeds, and whole-grain cereal

Jicama sticks tossed with lime juice and chili powder

Grape and cucumber “salad”

Chopped apples tossed in lemon juice and sprinkled with cinnamon

