As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, companies, cafeteria workers, and government agencies have been working tirelessly to feed children—and get food to the millions of kids eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. But there's much work still to be done.

Schools Are Struggling to Feed Our Kids—Here's What You Can Do to Help

When schools across the country shut down in March, getting children the school meals they needed became yet another crucially important hurdle of the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, no longer could kids who were eligible for free or reduced-price meals rely on the 15 million breakfasts and 30 million lunches they picked up from their cafeterias each day.

And missed meals have far-reaching consequences. Studies show that the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program are vital for kids who come from food-insecure households, bolstering their ability to learn and grow.

As a cafeteria manager at a school in North Carolina, Reggie Ross remembers a student who came to him on a Monday morning, eager for a nutritious breakfast. He'd eaten only chips and cookies over the weekend.

"Sometimes we forget the fact that some of our students face really challenging situations at home and are not getting nutritious meals," says Ross, now president of the School Nutrition Association.

In fact, an October analysis of Census Bureau data finds that 4 in 10 American children live in households that struggle to afford food and other basics.

More than 1.15 billion school meals were not served from March 9 to May 1 alone, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Public Health. This figure could be an underestimate, too, says the report's first author, Eliza W. Kinsey, Ph.D., an associate research scientist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. "We definitely think the number of eligible families for free and reduced-price lunch would have increased with people being out of work."

So the need for food? It has only grown.

To fill the gaps, cafeteria workers have started delivering meals, companies have pivoted their businesses to better serve hungry kids, and federal agencies have taken action.

But there are still a lot of hurdles, with the biggest issue of all being that kids are still hungry.

Here, what lies ahead, what needs to change, and how you can help—or get the help you need.

Feeding Hungry Kids Isn't Always Easy

Without kids coming to school daily, it's not always easy to get food to families. Some families may have no way to travel to a school or community site (they might not have a car or they might worry about riding public transit during the pandemic). Parents might also work during scheduled meal pickup times.

In neighborhoods that aren't safe? Parents may not let their children go outside to get their meals.

And though the national program is open to all, regardless of their immigration status, families with undocumented students might fear deportation if they pick up food.

There can be a stigma attached to those who rely on the meals, too, preventing some from seeking them out.

School cafeterias are also struggling to keep up. A new survey from the School Nutrition Association found that the extra cost to feed kids during the pandemic coupled with the loss of revenue from lunch sales and elsewhere has led to mounting financial shortfalls for school districts across the country.

And, as schools move between virtual, hybrid, and in-person education, delivering meals to students requires lots of flexibility and creativity.

What's Being Done

Despite the risks to themselves as COVID spread, in the early days of the pandemic, school cafeteria workers emerged as frontline workers feeding children in need: They set up drive-up grab-and-go stations, sent food out via school buses and taxi drivers, and established community pickup sites where families can collect food for the day and even the week.

The monumental efforts worked to some extent too: Millions of kids haven't gone hungry.

"We are focusing on making certain students are fed," says Ross, who also works as a liaison between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and more than 40 school meal programs in the state. "We're doing our very best to reach as many students as we can."

Agencies and businesses across the country also have gotten innovative. Revolution Foods, a business that collaborates with schools on meal programs, "pivoted hard" in March to reach families in need, says Kristin Groos Richmond, the company's CEO and chairman. Meals are now, for example, delivered via drop-in and drive-through sites in some places and even directly to students' homes.

Groups like the New York Common Pantry are picking up the slack, too. Early on, it launched a mobile pantry and partnered with agencies to deliver bags of food to families.

And government initiatives have helped. Since March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved waivers to the national school lunch and breakfast programs, which it administers, to give schools flexibility. The waivers made grab-and-go sites, curbside pickup, and home delivery possible and ensured meals were available through the summer.

The agriculture department has approved universal free lunch through the 2020-21 school year, letting any child, regardless of whether they qualify for it, get a free school meal.

In the spring, Congress approved Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, to provide eligible families with a voucher that is equal to the value of the meals that their children missed at school, so parents could buy food for them. The program, according to the Brookings Institution, lifted as many as 3.9 million children out of hunger. This fall, it was extended to cover the current school year and include students at child care centers.

Yet, while these are promising measures, they're—again—not enough. "The problem, as we sit today, is that really only a fraction of the kids who need meals are getting them," says Billy Shore, founder of Share Our Strength, the parent organization for the No Kid Hungry Campaign.

How to Get the Help You Need

If you're struggling to feed your children, there is help. Here's how to find it.

Get connected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has links to a variety of resources available to families who need help feeding their kids. They include a school meals finder where you can plug in your address to find meal sites near you. You'll also find information about how to request assistance through federal anti-hunger programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), once called food stamps, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Hunger Free America also operates the agriculture department's national hotline that connects people with emergency food providers, government assistance programs, and other social services.

How to Help Families In Need

Wondering how to help hungry families? Here are some options.