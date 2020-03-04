School Lunch

Learn everything you need to know about your school's hot lunch program and how to help your kid make smart choices. Plus: New ideas for the tired sack lunch.

Most Recent

Packing school lunches can be daunting, especially on a budget. Moms, budget-lifestyle experts, and dietitians share tips for cutting costs while still creating meals your kids will actually eat.
The mock-meat burger gets the OK to be served in K-12 cafeterias. But are Impossible Burgers healthy for kids? A dietitian breaks down what they're made of and how they fit into a nutritious diet.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, companies, cafeteria workers, and government agencies have been working tirelessly to feed children—and get food to the millions of kids eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. But there's much work still to be done.
Lunch debt leaves kids hungry and emotionally scarred. And students shouldn't be punished for their socioeconomic circumstances. Here's what needs to change.
From upgraded peanut butter sandwiches to pizza kebabs, these ready-to-go meals are nutritious and delicious.
Anya Howard said her classmates laughed at her after a cafeteria worker sent her to the back of the line for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
More School Lunch

We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out which packaged snacks you can and can't send into a peanut-free lunchroom, with a monster list of goodies—some tried and true, some brand new—all of which are totally peanut-free and delicious.
A new study looks at the things you didn't pack, and don't want, in your child's lunch.
An elementary school boy was humiliated by a "lunch money" stamp on his arm when his account balance fell, and now a picture of it is going viral.

All School Lunch

