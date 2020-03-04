Why Your Kid Is Addicted to Sweets and How to Strike a Balance
Pandemic parenting has turned us into pushovers when kids ask for sugary snacks. Which seems to happen, oh, every five minutes. Here, experts unpack the emotions (your kids’ and your own) and the science (surprise: kids are hardwired to love the stuff) to land on a sweet spot for all.
Why ‘Kid Food’ Shouldn’t Be a Thing
Kids think foods loaded with fat, sugar, and salt are meant for them. Advertising and school menus have a lot to do with that. Children food advocate Bettina Elias Siegel explains why the term "kid food" needs to end and offers tips parents can use to help their child's eating habits.
How Junk Food Advertising Harms Kids
Ads for junk food targeted to children are everywhere. Here's how it's hurting kids—and what you can do.
Are Commercials Making Our Kids Eat More Junk?
I try to serve healthy foods in my house—but it's a battle.
Is Your Child in the Obesity Danger Zone?
Roughly 1 in 3 kids in America is overweight or obese, but millions more "borderline" kids are on the cusp of a weight problem and need our help just as much. Doctors and proactive parents share their advice about how to fight fat without shaking a child's self-confidence.
McDonald's Healthy Eating Program in Schools: Helpful or Hypocritical?
McDonald's brand ambassador John Cisna says he lost weight eating McDonald's for 90 days, and now he wants to teach your kids how to eat healthy.