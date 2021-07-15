20 Healthy, Filling Snacks That Will Be Perfect for Lunch Boxes This Fall 

We have, fortunately, come a long way from the days when parents didn't think twice about stuffing high-sugar, overly processed snack cakes or bags of potato chips into their kids' lunch boxes. This is not to shame anyone for treating their kids to a bit of junk every once in a while, but we have only so many opportunities in a day to give them the nutrients they need to grow those bodies. The ideal is to feed kids tasty snacks that also just happen to be good for them, without spending a fortune. And the great news is that retailers like Walmart are on board with this plan.