The Summertime Blues: New Ideas for Blueberries
Healthy Snacks: Why Kids Need to Snack
The world's healthiest fruit is in season now -- so take your kids to pick blueberries. Then whip up our delicious, easy treats.
Berry Yogurt Pops
Credit: Miki Duisterhof
These totally tasty treats pack just half the calories of a serving of ice cream or an Italian ice.
Makes: 12 pops
Advertisement
Advertisement
Blueberry Sauce
Credit: Miki Duisterhof
Here's the scoop: It's a terrific topping for ice cream, yogurt, or pancakes.
Makes: 2 cups
Super-Easy Jam
Credit: Miki Duisterhof
This isn't your grandma's recipe -- our jam can be made in one pot in half an hour.
Makes: about 4 half-pints
Advertisement
Healthy Snacks: Why Kids Need to Snack
German Pancake with Berries
Credit: Miki Duisterhof
Give the kids a job: Once this dessert cools, ask them to "decorate" it with berries.
Makes: 6 servings
Blueberry-Nectarine Buckle
Credit: Miki Duisterhof
Nectarines are basically peaches without fuzz. So use either in this dish.
Makes: 9 servings
Originally published in the July 2008 issue of Parents magazine.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement