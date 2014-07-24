The Summertime Blues: New Ideas for Blueberries

July 24, 2014
The world's healthiest fruit is in season now -- so take your kids to pick blueberries. Then whip up our delicious, easy treats.
Berry Yogurt Pops

Credit: Miki Duisterhof
These totally tasty treats pack just half the calories of a serving of ice cream or an Italian ice.

Makes: 12 pops

Blueberry Sauce

Credit: Miki Duisterhof
Here's the scoop: It's a terrific topping for ice cream, yogurt, or pancakes.

Makes: 2 cups

Super-Easy Jam

Credit: Miki Duisterhof
This isn't your grandma's recipe -- our jam can be made in one pot in half an hour.

Makes: about 4 half-pints

German Pancake with Berries

Credit: Miki Duisterhof
Give the kids a job: Once this dessert cools, ask them to "decorate" it with berries.

Makes: 6 servings

Blueberry-Nectarine Buckle

Credit: Miki Duisterhof
Nectarines are basically peaches without fuzz. So use either in this dish.

Makes: 9 servings

Originally published in the July 2008 issue of Parents magazine.

