Think outside the box by taking a favorite breakfast food to the next level.

O-Cereal Necklaces String any "O"-shaped cereal onto a piece of yarn, 12 to 18 inches, depending on the size of your child's head; tie the ends to make a necklace. This is a fun activity to do ahead of time, and kids will have a blast munching rings from their neck.

Sweet and Salty Trail Mix Combine 1 cup of cereal with 1 cup of yogurt-covered raisins and 1 cup chopped walnuts. Mix well and store in an airtight container or a resealable plastic bag.

Cereal Truffles Mix together 1 cup almond butter (or any nut butter), 1 cup honey, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 2 cups brown rice cereal (or Rice Krispies), and 1 cup unsweetened coconut. Shape into 1-inch balls and roll in 1 cup chopped sunflower seeds. Place the truffles on a baking sheet lined with wax paper and freeze until firm. Pop truffles into an airtight container and allow them to thaw while traveling.